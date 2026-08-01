I Tried 10 Cheesecake Factory Pasta Dishes And Ranked Them
The Cheesecake Factory's menu is seemingly never-ending. There are over 250 items at any given time, and just when you think you've scratched the surface, the chain brings something new. I've had a range of items from the chain, but wanted to focus on a selection of pastas that I haven't tried before. I figured a ranking would be a good idea, so I selected pasta dishes that were a mix of popular menu items I've heard a lot about and others that sounded interesting and enticing to my taste buds.
I quite liked the pastas overall, so I had to get granular with how I ranked them. I ultimately decided to judge each on its overall flavor, texture, complexity, and whether it was unique enough to warrant ordering. I found some favorites that I would be more than pleased to purchase again. Some of the lower-ranking options still might appeal to certain taste buds, which I'll explain. The No. 1 pick has the most interesting flavors and textures and would be the first thing I'd recommend to someone seeking a flavorful pasta dish from the chain; keep reading to find out which one that is.
Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.
10. SkinnyLicious Chicken Pasta
Don't get me wrong; SkinnyLicious Chicken Pasta is a delectable pasta. If you are monitoring your caloric intake, this is clearly a fantastic option, along with many other SkinnyLicious menu items. I have no complaints about the flavor, especially considering that it's 590 calories or less.
This pasta features penne, sauteed chicken, juicy fresh tomatoes, marinara sauce, and fresh basil. The chicken bites are small and pair nicely with the other smaller tomato pieces. Everything fit in my mouth and didn't need to be cut. The pasta is pretty tasty, but the chicken isn't as flavorful as some of the other chicken options on this menu. SkinnyLicious Chicken Pasta contains classic pasta ingredients I am familiar with, and it is a perfectly well-made dish. However, when you compare it to the other items on the list, it simply isn't as flavorful or rich — and that's really all it boils down to.
9. Evelyn's Favorite Pasta
Evelyn's Favorite Pasta brings a bit of levity to the sea of pastas I tried because it has a fair amount of vegetables. Its alluring rainbow of colors is thanks to broccoli, zucchini, asparagus, peppers, onion, and tomato. It also has some garlic and fresh herbs for even more brightness. I like the textural juxtaposition of the al dente pasta and various vegetables; the broccoli chunks are especially tasty.
The freshness, the colors, and the textures really help set it apart from some of the other options on this list. I think it's pretty flavorful, but I wouldn't necessarily go to The Cheesecake Factory for this dish since there are so many other options on this list that are even more unique to the chain. I feel like I could come up with something similar at home, but I typically just use whatever veggies I have on hand. The added texture and flavor of the vegetables give it a slight edge over the SkinnyLicious Chicken Pasta. I'd recommend this to those who want something meat-free and that's heavy on the veggies, but otherwise still feels light.
8. Spicy Rigatoni Vodka
Now, if you're in the mood for something with a touch of fiery heat, the Spicy Rigatoni Vodka might call to you. It delivers everything it says it will, bringing a pleasant but not overbearing level of spiciness to the palate. It uses rigatoni as the pasta foundation, which does a really great job of filling all the nooks and crannies with the fantastic spicy vodka sauce.
The pasta is speckled with Italian cherry tomatoes that are wonderfully juicy, somewhat sweet, and perfectly flavorful; it also has Parmesan and fragrant basil for added flavor. The pancetta pieces bring a salty and savory element to the pasta, making it feel more elevated; they also offer a bit of chewiness to the otherwise soft ingredients. I don't necessarily have complaints about this one — okay, perhaps it could have a touch more heat — and I probably wouldn't recreate it at home without going out to purchase pancetta, so that makes it a good restaurant purchase. However, some of the next pastas felt more complex and delicious.
7. Tomato Basil Pasta
Everything you need to know about this dish is in the name: Tomato Basil Pasta. It includes diced tomatoes, basil, fresh mozzarella, and grilled chicken. I'd say it's a pretty well-known blend of ingredients, so it's not exactly groundbreaking. There is nothing too out of the box in this dish, but it is still flavorful and well-made — like if you went to someone's house and they served you a tasty pasta dish.
The small pieces of mozzarella make it easy to grab a creamy, milky bite to juxtapose the slight acidity of the tomato base. The grilled chicken gives it a touch of flavor, but otherwise it's the basil that brings the most intrigue to the dish. It is tasty but ideal if you want some more straightforward flavors in your pasta. I like the liberal amount of basil oil and the heartiness of the chicken, which gives it a higher spot than the Spicy Rigatoni Vodka and its salty pancetta. But the dish's relative basicness keeps it at the lower end of the ranking.
6. Pasta Carbonara
The Pasta Carbonara combines many of the elements I enjoyed in previous dishes. Here, it has a spaghetti base with smoked bacon, which really ramps up the dish's savory flavor. The bacon is small enough to appear in every bite and offer a touch of smoky, salty goodness. The green peas add a vibrant touch and another layer of texture. They are similar in size to the bacon, so nothing feels out of place or imbalanced; it's a fantastic match. Then the garlic-Parmesan cream sauce ensures every bite is creamy, flavorful, and well-seasoned.
The creaminess helps balance the saltiness, but it results in a heavy dish — which is where the peas help bring a lighter touch. The smaller components make it easy to bite into and keep eating. I like the bacon, but I wish there were another protein that I could sink my teeth into. The creamy sauce is fantastic, though, and helps give it a middle spot.
5. Chicken Piccata
Chicken piccata blends tanginess with creaminess. For some, this might not work, and I can understand why. The lemon brings an acidic, tart quality to the dish that might seem strange until you really let the flavor settle. Then, it transforms into a bright and creamy concoction. I like the flavors in The Cheesecake Factory's Chicken Piccata and think it's one of the more interesting dishes, especially compared to the lower-ranked pastas.
I also enjoy the capers, which add brininess and a pop of texture. Mushrooms are earthy and bring a fantastic chew, and the chicken breast is heartier than anything else so far. You have to cut the meat, which makes it seem like there's more chicken than the previous dishes. The lemon sauce is bright and tangy, so the dish doesn't feel too weighty. The memorable flavors solidify the chicken dish's ranking in the middle of the pack. I would get it again, but I'd seek out the higher-ranked options first.
4. Four Cheese Pasta
I like the Chicken Piccata, I really do, but I don't always want a lemony, creamy chicken. What I could always be in the mood for, though, is a tomatoey, creamy pasta. The Four Cheese Pasta sounds somewhat dull — how good could cheesy pasta be? But it tastes incredibly elevated, like something at a fancy Italian restaurant. That's due to the cheeses: mozzarella, ricotta, Romano, and Parmesan.
The ricotta is the center of attention; it's milky, fresh, and almost liquid enough to coat the pasta. I like that I could get a forkful of pasta and dunk it into the cheese. This heightens the dish beyond what one might make at home. I don't always have ricotta, so I could spare myself the trouble and eat this pasta dish at the chain instead. People love this dish, and I agree; it's my favorite of everything so far, and everyone at my table enjoyed it too. However, the next three are noticeably more complex.
3. Pasta Da Vinci
The allure of the Pasta Da Vinci was evident from the first bite. It's very mushroom-forward, though, which might not appeal to some eaters. The dish includes a sauteed medley of chicken, mushrooms, and onions. The chicken is small and bite-sized, but still large enough to feel satisfying. The shrooms offer an umami flavor that's only compounded by the rich Madeira wine sauce.
This dish feels incredibly elevated, like you went to a small, upscale eatery or someone lovingly whipped it up for you in their house. It feels intentional and tastes fantastic, so you want to keep eating it. There's a lot more going on in this dish than in any of the previous ones, and that makes it a meal I'd be happy to choose over the Four Cheese Pasta. Everyone at my table enjoyed this option as well. The Pasta Da Vinci is a rich dish, yes, but the next two are considerably heavier. If you prefer something filling and dynamic but not super heavy, stick with the Pasta Da Vinci. It's considered one of the best chain restaurant pasta dishes for good reason. But if you're ready to indulge, let me introduce you to ...
2. Chicken Bellagio
The Chicken Bellagio! The Cheesecake Factory has many delicious hidden gems for customers to eat, but Chicken Bellagio isn't one of them. Meaning, it's not hidden; in fact, it's one of the most popular dishes and one that I've heard so much online chatter about. Now that I've tried it, I can understand the reasoning.
This dish uses basil pasta and Parmesan cream sauce as the foundation (ask for more of the sauce, by the way). It's piled high with crispy chicken breast, a bit of very thinly sliced prosciutto, and a flavorful arugula salad. The presentation is just as striking as the flavors. The tender meat contrasts the crunchy exterior well, bringing both flavor and compelling texture to the pasta. The basil base is fragrant and delicious, making it one of the most scrumptious options. But then the prosciutto gives it a truly elegant touch and sets it above the lower-ranked options. If you want an experience, get the Chicken Bellagio. I had a hard time determining if this should go first or second because the pesto element is so fantastic. It's herby and uplifting, but my top pasta ultimately has the perfect balance of ingredients.
One of many unwritten rules to know before visiting The Cheesecake Factory is that the portions are quite large — and that certainly applies to the Chicken Bellagio. You could effectively meal prep your week with one order, or make at least three meals with the generous portion of chicken. I can safely say it lives up to the hype and is perfect for anyone who loves basil pesto.
1. Louisiana Chicken Pasta
Like the Chicken Bellagio, I've heard plenty of rave reviews about Louisiana Chicken Pasta. It is one of the top chain restaurant dishes that customers order on repeat, after all. This dish features pasta with mushrooms, peppers, and onions, which add color, a touch of texture, and fresh flavors in the mix. The Spicy New Orleans sauce is a little creamy, with the perfect amount of spice and seasoning, and you can genuinely see it in every groove of the pasta. No corner is left unseasoned.
But the pièce de résistance, the showstopper for me, is the Parmesan-crusted chicken. It's thin, with an impossibly crispy, crunchy exterior, but the inside remains succulent and easy to bite into. It's a marvel of the world, I tell 'ya. I can see why it lives rent-free in people's minds. This dish has everything I was looking for — the pasta, add-ins, and chicken are all impeccably flavored. The chicken's texture is phenomenal and is much more enticing than any other chicken (or meat, like bacon or pancetta) I tried. It was my favorite one I tried this go-round and a top pick for everyone at my table, too.
If, after reading this ranking, you're still not sure what to order, you can always ask your server for recommendations or their favorite dish. Truth be told, the manager said this was his favorite meal, and I have to agree — the chicken, especially, sold me.
Methodology
I ranked the pastas according to taste and texture. Flavor was the most important. I wanted dishes bursting with flavor that made me come in for bite after bite — remember, I tried many pastas, so this is harder to achieve than you might think. I was looking for complex add-ins and seasonings, and ranked pastas with dynamic flavors that weren't as easy to replicate higher. The texture of the add-ins played a part, as they needed to work in harmony with the rest of the components.
I ranked a pasta high if it had a lot of compelling flavors that worked well together and everything seemed balanced. A pasta ranked lower if it seemed a bit run-of-the-mill, basic, or easy to make. If I'm dining out, I want to eat something I can't make or don't have at home. I didn't have any issues with the lower-ranking pastas, and they're well worth a purchase if the components call to you; however, my top four would be on my repeat purchase list thanks to their complexity and the overall enjoyable eating experience they offer.
The ranking is based solely on my opinions. Still, I dined with my family, so I included additional insights to help you better understand how favorites can vary from person to person.