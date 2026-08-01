I Tried 10 Cheesecake Factory Pasta Dishes And Ranked Them

The Cheesecake Factory's menu is seemingly never-ending. There are over 250 items at any given time, and just when you think you've scratched the surface, the chain brings something new. I've had a range of items from the chain, but wanted to focus on a selection of pastas that I haven't tried before. I figured a ranking would be a good idea, so I selected pasta dishes that were a mix of popular menu items I've heard a lot about and others that sounded interesting and enticing to my taste buds.

I quite liked the pastas overall, so I had to get granular with how I ranked them. I ultimately decided to judge each on its overall flavor, texture, complexity, and whether it was unique enough to warrant ordering. I found some favorites that I would be more than pleased to purchase again. Some of the lower-ranking options still might appeal to certain taste buds, which I'll explain. The No. 1 pick has the most interesting flavors and textures and would be the first thing I'd recommend to someone seeking a flavorful pasta dish from the chain; keep reading to find out which one that is.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.