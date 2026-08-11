The Rare 1960s Pyrex Pattern Collectors Dream Of Finding At Thrift Stores
While vintage Pyrex dishes may have a distinct look that doesn't always match modern decor trends, in many families they're cherished keepsakes passed down through generations. Dedicated Pyrex collectors appreciate the brand's rich history, unique patterns, and the thrill of finding pieces to begin or complete a rare set like Pyrex's Butterprint line.
Some of Pyrex's early patterns, like the impressively valuable '60s-era Bluebird, are very coveted because the pattern is limited to a single piece. Others, like the extremely rare 1960s Blue Dianthus pattern, can be found on more than one piece, but are unique because they were released as a sales test item. The Butterprint pattern is another example of a rare and coveted thrift store find. Introduced in 1957 and around until it eventually got discontinued in 1968, Butterprint Pyrex was available to consumers for more than a decade and served as a foundation for other pieces.
The pattern was one of the first printed as part of Pyrex's opal ware line and was created to reflect a growing taste for turquoise on opal and opal on turquoise print. The design itself features farm imagery, including male and female Amish farmers, a rooster, wheat, and corn — as a result of the farm theme, the pattern is also known as Amish, Rooster, Farmer, and Wife. Butterprint was also one of the first Pyrex patterns featured on Cinderella bowls. The pattern could be found on nesting mixing bowls, round Cinderella casserole dishes, and a refrigerator set. All told, more than two dozen items bear the Butterprint design, including some limited, promotional sets produced in different colors that are even more rare.
Going on a Pyrex treasure hunt
The original white and turquoise design served as the foundation for exclusive items. In the 1960s and 1970s, Pyrex offered trading stamp redemption catalogs. Butterprint was part of that program with exclusive sets featuring the same design but in pink and orange colors on opal. An additional all-turquoise on opal set was sold through the Top Value Stamps catalog. Items that were part of the stamp program were usually denoted by an SP on the packaging.
While the Butterprint design adorns many dishes, the pattern is still prized among collectors. Complete Cinderella bowl sets can fetch several hundred dollars online, and individual pieces can go for upwards of $50 or more. And that's just the opal/turquoise and white/turquoise color scheme. A set of pumpkin orange Butterprint Cinderella bowls can go for upward of $1,000. Collectors can also keep their eyes peeled for an Amish-inspired butter dish, which was released as part of dinnerware sets and also goes for big bucks. Those who find Butterprint items can verify their authenticity by checking for "PYREX" stamped on the bottom.
Hunting down rare and valuable vintage Pyrex like Butterprint isn't always easy. But for collectors who appreciate its unique design and nostalgia, the pieces can become treasured kitchen items that look just as good displayed on a shelf as they do being used to craft delicious meals.