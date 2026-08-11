The Rare 1960s Pyrex Pattern Collectors Dream Of Finding At Thrift Stores

While vintage Pyrex dishes may have a distinct look that doesn't always match modern decor trends, in many families they're cherished keepsakes passed down through generations. Dedicated Pyrex collectors appreciate the brand's rich history, unique patterns, and the thrill of finding pieces to begin or complete a rare set like Pyrex's Butterprint line.

Some of Pyrex's early patterns, like the impressively valuable '60s-era Bluebird, are very coveted because the pattern is limited to a single piece. Others, like the extremely rare 1960s Blue Dianthus pattern, can be found on more than one piece, but are unique because they were released as a sales test item. The Butterprint pattern is another example of a rare and coveted thrift store find. Introduced in 1957 and around until it eventually got discontinued in 1968, Butterprint Pyrex was available to consumers for more than a decade and served as a foundation for other pieces.

The pattern was one of the first printed as part of Pyrex's opal ware line and was created to reflect a growing taste for turquoise on opal and opal on turquoise print. The design itself features farm imagery, including male and female Amish farmers, a rooster, wheat, and corn — as a result of the farm theme, the pattern is also known as Amish, Rooster, Farmer, and Wife. Butterprint was also one of the first Pyrex patterns featured on Cinderella bowls. The pattern could be found on nesting mixing bowls, round Cinderella casserole dishes, and a refrigerator set. All told, more than two dozen items bear the Butterprint design, including some limited, promotional sets produced in different colors that are even more rare.