10 Aldi Foods That Make The Best Baked Potato Toppings

Butter, sour cream, black pepper, and sometimes chives are the typical toppings most of us load onto a baked potato — but why stop there? There are many unexpected toppings for baked potatoes that really amp the dish, from diced avocado to spoonfuls of pesto. However, you don't necessarily need to make those toppings from scratch. Aldi stocks plenty of standard and unconventional options that can elevate a simple baked potato.

The grocery store chain carries everything from frozen mixed vegetables that add flavor and nutrition to richer picks like Park Street Deli Caramelized Onion & Bacon Dip. Some of these toppings pair well with the usual suspects like butter, salt, and pepper, while others could stand on their own. Hungry yet? Here are 10 Aldi products worth piling onto your next baked potato.