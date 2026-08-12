10 Aldi Foods That Make The Best Baked Potato Toppings
Butter, sour cream, black pepper, and sometimes chives are the typical toppings most of us load onto a baked potato — but why stop there? There are many unexpected toppings for baked potatoes that really amp the dish, from diced avocado to spoonfuls of pesto. However, you don't necessarily need to make those toppings from scratch. Aldi stocks plenty of standard and unconventional options that can elevate a simple baked potato.
The grocery store chain carries everything from frozen mixed vegetables that add flavor and nutrition to richer picks like Park Street Deli Caramelized Onion & Bacon Dip. Some of these toppings pair well with the usual suspects like butter, salt, and pepper, while others could stand on their own. Hungry yet? Here are 10 Aldi products worth piling onto your next baked potato.
Season's Choice Steamable Frozen Mixed Vegetables
Our first pick is Season's Choice Steamable Frozen Mixed Vegetables. It may not be as exciting as some of the options we'll get into later, but it's an effortless way to add flavor, texture, and nutrients, making a baked potato filling enough to serve as a meal. This mix includes carrots, corn, green beans, and peas — no preservatives included.
Purchase the Season's Choice Steamable Frozen Mixed Vegetables for $1.09.
Park Street Deli Cantina Salsa, Medium
A spoonful of this Park Street Deli Cantina Salsa is an easy way to give a baked potato a Tex-Mex flair when you don't have time to make fire-roasted salsa. The salsa packs a medium level of heat, though milder and hotter options are also available. Tomatoes, peppers, and onions pair especially well with sliced avocado, chopped cilantro, or some shredded cheese.
Purchase the Park Street Deli Cantina Salsa for $2.75.
Brookdale Chili with Beans
We've told you before that chili is a surefire way to bulk up your baked potato — and Brookdale Chili with Beans makes the shortcut even simpler. Packed with pork, beef, beans, and spices like cumin, it can turn your baked spud into a complete meal. Load it up with your go-to chili toppings like sour cream and hot sauce for an easy weeknight meal that will likely impress your family or dinner guests.
Purchase the Brookdale Chili with Beans for $2.19.
Tuscan Garden Hot Giardiniera
Giardiniera, the pickled vegetable relish with Chicago roots, is usually reserved for sandwiches at old-school Italian sandwich shops. But Aldi's Tuscan Garden Hot Giardiniera has the spice, acid, tang, and crunch that also makes for a next-level baked potato topping. If you haven't tried it, many versions, including this bottled option, have pickled vegetables like Serrano peppers, cauliflower, carrots, celery, and cucumber. Spoon over a little pickling liquid for even more spice and flavor.
Purchase the Tuscan Garden Hot Giardiniera for $3.55.
Park Street Deli Caramelized Onion & Bacon Dip
If you already like caramelized onions or crumbled bacon on a baked potato, this dip combines both in one scoop (or two). The Park Street Deli Caramelized Onion & Bacon Dip can be stirred into the soft potato along with some butter for bites of rich umami flavor, then finished with a garnish of freshly chopped chives for balance.
Purchase the Park Street Deli Caramelized Onion & Bacon Dip for $3.29.
Little Salad Bar Caesar Chopped Salad Kit
Baked potatoes stuffed with Caesar salad have become increasingly popular on food blogs and social media, and it's easy to see why. The combination lets you mix your starch and vegetable side dishes into one. Aldi's Little Salad Bar Caesar Chopped Salad Kit includes the standard ingredients, saving you from pulling out the Dijon mustard and anchovies to make the dressing from scratch. Because it's chopped, it also sits neatly on top of a baked potato.
Purchase the Little Salad Bar Caesar Chopped Salad Kit for $3.65.
Casa Mamita Salsa Con Queso
If you want cheesy flavor but don't want to deal with melting cheese or adding other spices yourself, try Aldi's Casa Mamita Salsa Con Queso. Made with real cheese and peppers, it's just as good spooned over a baked potato as it is with tortilla chips. Add a dollop on top of your spud or stir it into the inside for balanced bites. Pickled jalapeños, sour cream, cilantro, or hot sauce are ideal pairings.
Purchase the Casa Mamita Salsa Con Queso for $2.55.
Priano Genovese Pesto
You might not think pesto belongs on a baked potato, but the herby, nutty, and cheesy flavors make sense to us. It's not incredibly difficult to make homemade pesto, but spooning some of Aldi's Priano Genovese Pesto out of the jar is even easier. It's made of basil, cashews, and a few other ingredients so it should give that soft, creamy potato an authentic taste.
Purchase the Priano Genovese Pesto for $2.75.
Park Street Deli Mexicali Dip
Another dip worth trying is Park Street Deli Mexicali Dip. Think sour cream and mayonnaise combined with Monterey Jack cheese, bell peppers, jalapeños, tomatoes, and spices as just another way to put a Mexican spin on the starchy side dish. It can elevate a baked potato on its own, though crumbled chorizo, sliced avocado, or black beans make excellent additions.
Purchase the Park Street Deli Mexicali Dip for $3.29.
Tuscan Garden Real Bacon Bits
Sometimes, it's best to stick with the basics. If you want an easy way to top your baked potatoes just like your mom might have done back in the day, pick up a bag of Tuscan Garden Real Bacon Bits. The bacon bits have a smoky flavor and can be finished with butter, sour cream, salt, and black pepper —plus our top tips for making a delicious baked potato.
Purchase the Tuscan Garden Real Bacon Bits for $2.19.