Bulk Up Your Baked Potatoes With This Winter-Favorite Dish As A Topping
Fluffy, delicious, and making plenty of room to add your choice of wholesome toppings, baked potatoes are an excellent side dish that can be prepared a number of different ways. Between the oven, microwave, air fryer, and more, there are many ways to bake a potato — and even more ways to spruce them up with your favorite ingredients. Chili is a winter staple that's sure to provide even more delicious and nutritious value to bulk up your baked potatoes in the cooler months.
More than just a clever Wendy's menu offering, chili is one of the most popular baked potato toppings, and with good reason. It essentially transforms the standard side dish into a fully fledged meal. The warm and hearty stew is the perfect ingredient to balance out a tender and fluffed-up baked potato while providing extra nutrients like fiber and protein to the starchy tuber.
With so many different chili recipes to keep you warm this winter, you can choose how simple or decadent to go with the baked potato topping. Keep it light with a vegetarian or vegan chili recipe, or add more animal proteins with a smoky bison chili or traditional beef chili. If you're feeling extra adventurous, a robust white chicken chili would also make an excellent, spicy topping. A warm baked potato offers the opportunity to get creative with different flavors, textures, and favorite recipes.
Exploring the limitless chili baked potato possibilities
Chili and baked potatoes are a match made in foodie paradise. There are nearly infinite possibilities when it comes to different potato and chili combinations. While russet potatoes are an ideal choice for baking, they are by no means the only potato you can bake. Starting with this savory standard, however, you'll find a number of diverse options for complementary chili toppings. In addition to a classic beef and tomato-based chili, you can also pile on other baked potato and chili favorites such as shredded cheese, sour cream, bacon bits, and even chopped chives.
Getting a little more into the seasonal spirit, consider the possibilities for autumn- and winter-inspired baked potatoes. Rather than a russet, try baking a yam or sweet potato and topping it with a generous portion of vegetarian black bean chili. This will provide added nutrients and keep your meal accessible for those who don't eat meat. For some extra warmth and spice, top this combination off with a sprinkle of paprika.
If you've ever been curious to try a "3-Way Potato" from Skyline Chili, consider preparing Tasting Table's classic Cincinnati chili recipe and piling it on top of a warm baked potato. This may be the best way to get a close approximation of the Midwest favorite. When making any chili-topped baked potato, it's worth considering the use of a bowl or plate with some depth to avoid a drippy mess and get the most enjoyment out of your dish.