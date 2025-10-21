Bulk Up Your Baked Potatoes With This Winter-Favorite Dish As A Topping

Fluffy, delicious, and making plenty of room to add your choice of wholesome toppings, baked potatoes are an excellent side dish that can be prepared a number of different ways. Between the oven, microwave, air fryer, and more, there are many ways to bake a potato — and even more ways to spruce them up with your favorite ingredients. Chili is a winter staple that's sure to provide even more delicious and nutritious value to bulk up your baked potatoes in the cooler months.

More than just a clever Wendy's menu offering, chili is one of the most popular baked potato toppings, and with good reason. It essentially transforms the standard side dish into a fully fledged meal. The warm and hearty stew is the perfect ingredient to balance out a tender and fluffed-up baked potato while providing extra nutrients like fiber and protein to the starchy tuber.

With so many different chili recipes to keep you warm this winter, you can choose how simple or decadent to go with the baked potato topping. Keep it light with a vegetarian or vegan chili recipe, or add more animal proteins with a smoky bison chili or traditional beef chili. If you're feeling extra adventurous, a robust white chicken chili would also make an excellent, spicy topping. A warm baked potato offers the opportunity to get creative with different flavors, textures, and favorite recipes.