The Hands-Down Best Hot Dog Topping Isn't Ketchup Or Relish

In surveys of American hot dog fans, the three most popular toppings are often ketchup, mustard, and onions. Japanese-style hot dogs, on the other hand, are topped with other, more unique, umami-rich toppings — including everything from kimchi to Kewpie mayo and teriyaki sauce. With so many ingredients to choose from, Tasting Table's taste tester set out to rank 15 of the most popular hot dog toppings to come up with the definitive answer for which is best. The answer? Yellow mustard.

Mustard took the top spot because it has enough flavor to stand alone as a topping. Our writer highlighted the brightness, tanginess, and acidity of classic yellow mustard, noting that it shares several qualities that make other hot dog toppings popular: Yellow mustard has a vinegary acidity similar to ketchup, fresh, tangy notes similar to relish and sauerkraut, and the pungency that onions bring. However, honey mustard, Dijon, and brown mustard also got a shout-out.

In multiple surveys on the topic, mustard is the number one condiment choice in America. In a 2011 YouGov survey, 72% of respondents picked mustard as their go-to hot dog condiment. In 2014, a National Hot Dog and Sausage Council (NHDSC) survey had mustard at 71%. A 2021 NHDSC survey had mustard at 68%. When a Redditor asked people to choose just one hot dog topping in 2024, hundreds named or upvoted mustard as their favorite.