The Hands-Down Best Hot Dog Topping Isn't Ketchup Or Relish
In surveys of American hot dog fans, the three most popular toppings are often ketchup, mustard, and onions. Japanese-style hot dogs, on the other hand, are topped with other, more unique, umami-rich toppings — including everything from kimchi to Kewpie mayo and teriyaki sauce. With so many ingredients to choose from, Tasting Table's taste tester set out to rank 15 of the most popular hot dog toppings to come up with the definitive answer for which is best. The answer? Yellow mustard.
Mustard took the top spot because it has enough flavor to stand alone as a topping. Our writer highlighted the brightness, tanginess, and acidity of classic yellow mustard, noting that it shares several qualities that make other hot dog toppings popular: Yellow mustard has a vinegary acidity similar to ketchup, fresh, tangy notes similar to relish and sauerkraut, and the pungency that onions bring. However, honey mustard, Dijon, and brown mustard also got a shout-out.
In multiple surveys on the topic, mustard is the number one condiment choice in America. In a 2011 YouGov survey, 72% of respondents picked mustard as their go-to hot dog condiment. In 2014, a National Hot Dog and Sausage Council (NHDSC) survey had mustard at 71%. A 2021 NHDSC survey had mustard at 68%. When a Redditor asked people to choose just one hot dog topping in 2024, hundreds named or upvoted mustard as their favorite.
Must you always choose mustard?
Some people are devout mustard supporters and want nothing else on a hot dog. In a thread that asked for people's favorite hot dog condiments, one Redditor replied, "ONLY MUSTARD, period." Another Redditor, when asked to pick one topping, said, "MUSTARD...ALL DAY...EVERY DAY." Clearly mustard fans have strong opinions, but hot dog preferences are nothing if not personal and subjective.
Mustard is a core ingredient for an authentic Chicago-style hot dog. A New York-style hot dog opts for brown mustard, sauerkraut, and onion relish. A Seattle hot dog typically doesn't use mustard at all. Part of the beauty of a hot dog is how customizable it is — and despite its popularity, not everyone wants mustard on theirs. As one Redditor said, "I don't get all these people saying mustard; ketchup is the #1 condiment." Another poster said, "Ketchup every time," and received many upvotes.
Chili also received many upvotes on Reddit, as did raw onion, sauerkraut, and coleslaw. For the non-mustard fans, or those who like some more diversity, toppings to elevate hot dogs at your next cookout include cheese, jalapeños, pickled red onions, and BBQ pulled pork. There are also unique canned toppings to dress up a hot dog, like corn, pineapple, and Boston baked beans. It's hard to go wrong with hot dog toppings, and you can always include as much or as little mustard as you like.