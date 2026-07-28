The Ultimate Ranking Of Hot Dog Toppings

There's truly nothing quite like a good hot dog, and there's certainly no shortage of ways to customize your hot dog experience into something truly savory, delicious, and over-the-top. There are nearly countless hot dog variations out there and quite a few toppings that will elevate any given dog, but sometimes the tastiest ones are those that keep it simple, bearing nothing more than a bun, a wiener, and a single go-to topping of choice. But such a sentiment begs the question: What is the best hot dog topping of all time?

As a certified hot dog lover and someone who enjoys the handheld food very likely more than the average person, I knew I was up to the task of ranking hot dog toppings. Now, this wasn't necessarily an easy list to come up with, since I tend to prefer dogs that have lots of toppings as opposed to just a single one (and as a Chicagoan, I am quite partial to Chicago-style dogs). That said, after careful thought, consideration, and trips down memory lane, I concocted a definitive list of 15 hot dog toppings, ranked from worst to best. My criteria include how well a given topping pairs with a hot dog, how well it works without backup toppings, and how well it adds a new flavor dimension to the mix (as opposed to just piling on more of a savory flavor profile that the hot dog already has).