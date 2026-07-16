Amp Up Hot Dogs With Rich Flavor By Making Them Japanese-Style

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Whenever my family visits the food court at The Amazing Brentwood shopping mall in Burnaby, Vancouver, I bee-line toward the Japadog stall. Yes — I make my husband drive three hours from Seattle, Washington, to British Columbia just so I can enjoy some hot dogs. The thing is, they aren't regular hot dogs like Nathan's Famous, which, growing up in Coney Island, Brooklyn, I've enjoyed since childhood. Japadog offers Japanese-style hot dogs.

What makes Japanese hot dogs different than American ones is the ingredients and toppings. Japanese hot dogs come loaded with savory and sweet toppings such as teriyaki sauce, shrimp tempura, Japanese potato croquettes, Kewpie mayo, and bonito flakes. Japadog proudly states it imports ingredients from Japan, and while the business only exists across North America, its founders are Japanese.

If you're able to try the hot dogs at a Japadog, I recommend ordering the crowd (and my personal) favorite Wagyu Terimayo, which comes with sweet-savory teriyaki sauce, fried onions, Japanese mayo or Kewpie, and seaweed atop a buttery wagyu beef hot dog, all encased in a toasted pillowy bun. The fried onions and seaweed add texture and crunch. Each bite hits you with depth and rich flavors. You see now why I keep going back to Japadog?