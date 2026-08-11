Yes, You Can Get A Fried Catfish Sandwich At Publix — Here's How
Supermarkets aren't typically the first place most of us go when we're craving a sandwich, but as many continue to grow, our local stores can surprise us. Nowadays, grocery stores have expansive delis and hot food counters that offer a range of fresh options — and if you live near a Publix, you can even get a fried catfish sandwich to order.
Publix is an employee-owned supermarket chain that currently operates in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Kentucky. It's known for its custom-made deli sub sandwiches, called Pub Subs, which have gained a cult following online as well as a range of Publix prepared foods like fried chicken, flavored rotisserie chicken, and, yes, fried catfish.
The fillets are lightly breaded and prepared fresh in store, so they taste delicious, but sometimes the sub is a bit of a secret menu option as it isn't always on the menu. Still, it is listed at some stores, and many people have succeeded in ordering it even when it isn't. All you need to do is confirm that fried catfish is available at your local store and ask if it can be placed in a sub.
What to add to a Publix catfish sub
According to Publix staff members who have posted on Reddit, the fried catfish should be offered at every store, but not every staff member knows it's an option. One said, "I would always about once a year [have] a customer ask for it. Technically it is an item we can do. It's kind of one of those hidden menu items." Another said, "If your store does catfish in the hot case there is a catfish sub in the system."
If you can get your hands on one, people like to add toppings like ranch, garlic aioli, and American cheese. Some crunchy lettuce, pickles, or onion would offset the soft fish, and you can even get the sandwich toasted for extra crispiness. Add banana peppers or pickled jalapeños for some spice or ask for mozzarella or cheddar cheese instead of American.
To make sure you don't leave the store disappointed, it might be a good idea to call in advance to check if they have catfish in stock. If not, the fried cod is another Publix hidden gem. If you want more sandwich ideas, a Tasting Table expert tested 10 Publix subs and ranked them from worst to best. The homestyle beef meatball sub was a hit, but there were a lot of options on the list that impressed.