Yes, You Can Get A Fried Catfish Sandwich At Publix — Here's How

Supermarkets aren't typically the first place most of us go when we're craving a sandwich, but as many continue to grow, our local stores can surprise us. Nowadays, grocery stores have expansive delis and hot food counters that offer a range of fresh options — and if you live near a Publix, you can even get a fried catfish sandwich to order.

Publix is an employee-owned supermarket chain that currently operates in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Kentucky. It's known for its custom-made deli sub sandwiches, called Pub Subs, which have gained a cult following online as well as a range of Publix prepared foods like fried chicken, flavored rotisserie chicken, and, yes, fried catfish.

The fillets are lightly breaded and prepared fresh in store, so they taste delicious, but sometimes the sub is a bit of a secret menu option as it isn't always on the menu. Still, it is listed at some stores, and many people have succeeded in ordering it even when it isn't. All you need to do is confirm that fried catfish is available at your local store and ask if it can be placed in a sub.