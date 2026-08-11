Ditch The Can: Mix Up Your Own DIY White Claw With Just 3 Ingredients

Hard seltzer has a lot going for it: It's bubbly, refreshing, flavorful, and has a relatively low ABV. Of all the best hard seltzer brands out there, White Claw is one of the most widely available. So, sure, it's pretty easy to go out and grab a pack when you're in the mood for hard seltzer or, say, planning a summer party and looking for an easy crowd-pleaser. But did you know it's simple to make your own White Claw riff? The ingredients are pretty basic, so you may already have them at home, saving you money and an errand. Taking the DIY approach to hard seltzer gives you control over factors like how much sugar you add, and you can get really creative with flavors.

All you need is sparkling water, vodka, and fruit juice. You can choose the exact combination that works for you — your favorite vodka, store-bought sparkling water or water you carbonate in your SodaStream, and juices in any flavor as well as those that are low in sugar or only use natural ingredients; you can even make your own. The proportions are up to you, too: Make it boozier or fruitier or more bubble-forward. A good baseline is about 2 tablespoons of juice and 1 ounce of vodka poured into a glass over ice, then filled with sparkling water or canned seltzer. For juice flavors, the sky's the limit. Think lime, cherry, strawberry, mango, guava, pomegranate — or mix more than one together.