The Type Of Alcohol In White Claw, Explained

White Claw sells itself as "hard seltzer," which sounds like sparkling water that just happens to be boozy (indeed, the can reads "spiked sparkling water"). But the alcohol inside isn't distilled vodka, rum, or tequila. Instead, it's a gluten-free alcohol base that comes from fermented sugars, so technically, it's a form of malt liquor. The process starts with grains that are mashed, mixed with water, and pitched with yeast. The yeast consumes the sugars and produces ethanol, which is then filtered, clarified, and carbonated until it tastes less like a brewery tank and more like spiked seltzer.

That's why White Claw sits in the same legal category as the best sweet beers rather than spirits. At about 5% ABV, it's comparable to a light lager. The choice to use a malt base doesn't do anything for the flavor, as you won't taste grains in the finished product. Fermenting sugar is cheaper and faster than distilling liquor, and it allows the beverage to be sold (and taxed) under beer rules instead of the stricter standards that govern spirits.

That might feel a bit anticlimactic if you thought you were drinking sparkling vodka water. The "malt base" is stripped so clean during filtering that it's practically flavorless. What you taste instead are the added fruit essences and carbonation. In other words, White Claw is beer's sneaky cousin in a slim can, pretending to be spa water.