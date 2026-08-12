Instantly Change Up Any Culver's Burger With One Simple Request

We've already provided you with the best tips for ordering a burger at Culver's, but there's one pointer that is effortless and can really change up your sandwich. Sure, you can add additional toppings and condiments so the ButterBurger tastes more like you made it at home, but a burger isn't really a burger without a stellar bun. That's why we think you might want to take a second and request a different bread the next time you order a burger at Culver's.

Most of the burgers at Culver's are traditionally served on a Kaiser roll that's buttered and lightly toasted for more flavor and texture. However, a lesser-known hack is that you can customize your burger at Culver's and swap that kaiser roll for a brioche roll at no additional cost. Brioche will give your sandwich a softer texture and sweeter flavor to contrast with the crunchiness of the toppings, like lettuce.

In fact, Culver's recently reinvented its chicken sandwiches, which use the brioche buns by default, and customers think it's all the rage. "It's soft, its a little sweet, toasted to perfection brioche bun," says an employee on Facebook. So, it makes sense to try it with a burger too. Need a gluten-free option? You can also order the burger on a gluten-free bun for an additional fee.