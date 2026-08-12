Instantly Change Up Any Culver's Burger With One Simple Request
We've already provided you with the best tips for ordering a burger at Culver's, but there's one pointer that is effortless and can really change up your sandwich. Sure, you can add additional toppings and condiments so the ButterBurger tastes more like you made it at home, but a burger isn't really a burger without a stellar bun. That's why we think you might want to take a second and request a different bread the next time you order a burger at Culver's.
Most of the burgers at Culver's are traditionally served on a Kaiser roll that's buttered and lightly toasted for more flavor and texture. However, a lesser-known hack is that you can customize your burger at Culver's and swap that kaiser roll for a brioche roll at no additional cost. Brioche will give your sandwich a softer texture and sweeter flavor to contrast with the crunchiness of the toppings, like lettuce.
In fact, Culver's recently reinvented its chicken sandwiches, which use the brioche buns by default, and customers think it's all the rage. "It's soft, its a little sweet, toasted to perfection brioche bun," says an employee on Facebook. So, it makes sense to try it with a burger too. Need a gluten-free option? You can also order the burger on a gluten-free bun for an additional fee.
More upgrades and burgers you can order at Culver's
According to online rumors, another option is to swap the bun for sourdough bread, which some of its other menu items, like the Sourdough Melt,are served on. This is a good option if you prefer a tangy, nutty flavor and more of a chew. You can't request it online, but you can in person.
Changing up the bread isn't the only way to upgrade the meal. Give it a twist with American, Cheddar, or Swiss cheeses, depending on what you're craving. There are also additional toppings, like "The Works," that add the combination of pickles, ketchup, mustard, and raw onions to any burger at Culver's, that would compliment the soft brioche bun or chewy sourdough bread. Other additions include lettuce, mayonnaise, or grilled onions with no surcharge. Or, add tomato, mushrooms, or jalapeños for a small fee. Really hungry? Make it a double or triple burger, which might be more ideal on the sourdough bread that appears larger.
Culver's offers a slew of burgers that you can customize with the bun or other toppings. Currently, there's a Jalapeño Jack Pub Burger that comes with pepper jack cheese and jalapeño sauce. There are more deluxe options, including its Mushroom & Swiss sautéed button mushrooms. And, if you don't have a Culver's nearby, here are fast-food burger ordering hacks at chains like Five Guys.