Every '90s Kid Collected These Plastic Plates (And Some Are Still Using Them)
For many kids of the 1990s, a trip to McDonald's was something special. More than burgers, fries, and Happy Meal toys, a trip to the Golden Arches often meant coming home with a one-of-a-kind collectible tied to the biggest movies of the decade. For those who collected McDonald's Hercules plates in 1997, these plates are dripping with nostalgia and still put to good use by those who were lucky enough to get them.
In the 1990s, marketing campaigns for kids movies were often accompanied by numerous promotional tie-ins. Those who frequented McDonald's in the 1990s may be familiar with the Flintstones glass mugs that were offered in 1993 to coincide with The Flintstones movie or the four-glass set that was offered in 1995 to promote Batman Forever.
Disney's Hercules was no exception. Released during the Disney Renaissance between 1989 and 1999, Hercules was reported to have promotional tie-ins with 85 different licensees, including McDonald's. The plastic Hercules plates, six in all, feature the characters Hercules, Zeus, Megara, the Muses, Pegasus and Philoctetes (Phil). The plates coincided with a Happy Meal toy line and were offered for just $1.99 when you bought a Happy Meal.
Disney went big with Hercules. In 1997, its characters were the basis of a Happy Meal toy line, Hercules was also featured on the cover of a Disney cassette offered by McDonald's. The items McDonald's and other chains offered became highly collectible because they were only offered for a limited time.
Nostalgic enough to eat off
While these plates are among a vast and varied collection of vintage fast food collectibles, many others still proudly use their Hercules plates in their everyday dish rotation at home. With some careful TLC, the plates can last years — some Redditors have reported that they've lasted at least 20 years, albeit with some fading. Others confidently state that this is one of the only plates they or a family member use.
The plates' popularity seems to still be going strong and many posters have described disappointment when their plates broke after many years. Nostalgic Redditors have described enthusiastically passing the plates down to their children. Others keep a lookout at local thrift stores for the plates either to complete their own sets or to make sure they've got a steady supply of the plates at home.
McDonald's may be known for unique, even rare Happy meal toys, but the Hercules plates have special meaning for '90s kids. Whether you use them all the time or have them carefully displayed on a kitchen shelf, McDonald's Hercules plates are a fun and nostalgic reminder of simpler times, colorful collectables, Happy Meals, and beloved Disney movies.