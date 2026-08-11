Every '90s Kid Collected These Plastic Plates (And Some Are Still Using Them)

For many kids of the 1990s, a trip to McDonald's was something special. More than burgers, fries, and Happy Meal toys, a trip to the Golden Arches often meant coming home with a one-of-a-kind collectible tied to the biggest movies of the decade. For those who collected McDonald's Hercules plates in 1997, these plates are dripping with nostalgia and still put to good use by those who were lucky enough to get them.

In the 1990s, marketing campaigns for kids movies were often accompanied by numerous promotional tie-ins. Those who frequented McDonald's in the 1990s may be familiar with the Flintstones glass mugs that were offered in 1993 to coincide with The Flintstones movie or the four-glass set that was offered in 1995 to promote Batman Forever.

Disney's Hercules was no exception. Released during the Disney Renaissance between 1989 and 1999, Hercules was reported to have promotional tie-ins with 85 different licensees, including McDonald's. The plastic Hercules plates, six in all, feature the characters Hercules, Zeus, Megara, the Muses, Pegasus and Philoctetes (Phil). The plates coincided with a Happy Meal toy line and were offered for just $1.99 when you bought a Happy Meal.

Disney went big with Hercules. In 1997, its characters were the basis of a Happy Meal toy line, Hercules was also featured on the cover of a Disney cassette offered by McDonald's. The items McDonald's and other chains offered became highly collectible because they were only offered for a limited time.