How Much It Cost To Feed A Cowboy In The American West

While sticker shock is on heavy rotation at grocery stores, fans of the Old West may wish to take refuge in the good ol' days, taking a look back at food prices during the time of the chuckwagon. So, how much did it take to feed a cowboy back in the days of the American West? About $1 weekly.

Riding, roping, and exploring out on the open range surely worked up an appetite and wasn't for the faint of heart (or stomach). Cowboys needed to fuel up for a hard day's work that didn't end at sundown because they took shifts watching over sleeping cattle — aka night-herding — to prevent escapes or the herd being startled and starting a stampede in the dark of night. In 1889, cowboys could sustain themselves day in and day out, as they rounded up thousands of heads of cattle and drove them across the country, on just a dollar's worth of food — for a whole week! To put things in perspective, that's roughly 14.3 cents a day or less than 5 cents per meal. Ouch! That makes the cost of a Big Mac meal in 2026 even more painful.

What were they getting for their $1-a-week budget? Somebody else cooking their meals, for one. A cook (often called Cookie) ran the chuckwagon on the drive and it was his job to keep the cowboys fueled, fired-up, and ready to ride, serving 3 square meals each day. Plenty of hearty, stick-to-your-ribs chow such as chili would be served in the sweltering heat (often 110+ degrees Fahrenheit) on those dusty trails. Other common foods included salt-pork, beans, biscuits, coffee, and sometimes dried beef and dried fruit. Occasionally, they'd get the bounty of fresh beef that was a head of injured cattle.