How Much A McDonald's Big Mac Meal Cost In The 1960s Vs 2026

McDonald's is a brand known around the world, with upwards of 44,000 restaurants operating in more than 100 countries. On paper (or cardboard), the golden arches on a field of red are the symbol of the fast food titan. In the minds and mouths of consumers, however, that position is held by the Big Mac, the classic two-tiered burger with American cheese, pickles, onions, lettuce, and special sauce that McDonald's introduced nationally in 1968. But how much did it cost back then?

The rising cost of fast food has been at the front of consumer minds over recent years, and the McDonald's Big Mac often serves as a lightning rod for criticism. When the Big Mac first hit menus in the '60s, the sandwich sold for just $0.45. Combo meals (or "Extra Value Meals") didn't become a part of the brand's offerings on a large scale until 1991, but if we assemble the meal ourselves with prices at the time — $0.20 for french fries and $0.18 for a soda — the total comes to just $0.83.

These days, of course, there's nothing on the McDonald's menu for under a dollar, much less a whole meal, but this was a different era. Looking at current prices from a handful of different markets around the U.S., we come up with an average cost for a Big Mac meal of about $9.45. That's more than 11 times that original 1968 price.