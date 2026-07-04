How Much A McDonald's Big Mac Meal Cost In The 1960s Vs 2026
McDonald's is a brand known around the world, with upwards of 44,000 restaurants operating in more than 100 countries. On paper (or cardboard), the golden arches on a field of red are the symbol of the fast food titan. In the minds and mouths of consumers, however, that position is held by the Big Mac, the classic two-tiered burger with American cheese, pickles, onions, lettuce, and special sauce that McDonald's introduced nationally in 1968. But how much did it cost back then?
The rising cost of fast food has been at the front of consumer minds over recent years, and the McDonald's Big Mac often serves as a lightning rod for criticism. When the Big Mac first hit menus in the '60s, the sandwich sold for just $0.45. Combo meals (or "Extra Value Meals") didn't become a part of the brand's offerings on a large scale until 1991, but if we assemble the meal ourselves with prices at the time — $0.20 for french fries and $0.18 for a soda — the total comes to just $0.83.
These days, of course, there's nothing on the McDonald's menu for under a dollar, much less a whole meal, but this was a different era. Looking at current prices from a handful of different markets around the U.S., we come up with an average cost for a Big Mac meal of about $9.45. That's more than 11 times that original 1968 price.
How these Big Mac price changes compare to inflation
As fun as it is to reminisce about the prices of yesteryear — like exactly how much $2 could buy you at McDonald's in the '50s — the practice isn't really worth much. A lot has changed in the nearly 60 years since the Big Mac was born, and that includes the price of not just burgers and fries, but everything else as well. To really get a grasp on how these prices have changed over time, we need to adjust those original costs for inflation.
Over the years, Mickey D's has faced a lot of criticism for increasing menu prices that far outstrip rates of inflation. Some of this is dependent on the market, as the price of a Big Mac meal varies considerably by location, but there does seem to be some truth to these customer concerns. For example, the inflation adjusted cost of that 1968 Big Mac burger would be just $4.33 today. The average cost in the U.S. is more like $5.15, which is a roughly 19% upcharge. The whole Big Mac meal adjusted for inflation should only be $7.99. Similarly, the current average of $9.45 for that meal comes in at a similar margin, about 18% above the expected price.
Some of the claims made about McDonald's prices far exceed these numbers, but no one wants to pay nearly 20% more than they think that they should for a fast food burger. After breaking it down, it is no surprise that many customers intuitively think that McDonald's is not worth the price anymore. But for the fanatics out there — like the man who has eaten over 35,000 Big Macs — this may be a small price to pay for that favorite burger.