The Aldi Frozen Pizzas You Need To Buy This Month — They're Under $6 Each
If you're an Aldi fan, you know the German-born supermarket is always coming out with something new and creative. Some product drops are simply dry goods or home items, while others include irresistible desserts, pastries, and frozen foods that fly off the shelves. This month, we think those must-have Aldi items will be two new pizza flavors: Mama Cozzi's Roasted Vegetable and Buffalo Cauliflower. Both thick-crust pizzas will drop August 5, 2026, and will surely generate online buzz. Best part? They're only $5.99 each.
According to the product box, Mama Cozzi's Roasted Vegetable Thick Crust Pizza will have a breadcrumb crust with mozzarella and goat cheese, roasted vegetables, and balsamic vinegar. It doesn't specify which veggies, but the ingredient list should have a breakdown. And contrary to its name, the Buffalo Cauliflower Pizza will not have a cauliflower crust; instead, it will have a regular thick crust topped with tangy buffalo ranch sauce, cauliflower florets, and red onion. Both are made with real cheese and are ready in about 15 to 18 minutes at 425 degrees Fahrenheit.
Other Mama Cozzi products feature veggies and Buffalo sauce, including the Cauliflower Crust Veggie Pizza, the Kitchen Supreme Deli Pizza, and the Buffalo Chicken Deli Calzone. But none have roasted vegetables or zesty Buffalo sauce on a thick crust — perfect for when you're craving something a step up from traditional pies.
There's little talk about these flavors so far, but we're hopeful
Of all the Aldi pizzas ranked, we think these two new flavors will be high on customers' lists. While Aldi will occasionally preview upcoming items on its app before they hit stores, these pizzas were not featured on the app or website at the time of writing. That said, Aldi reviewers have taken to Instagram and Facebook to share videos about upcoming product drops, and these two new items keep coming up.
"I'm excited about those pizzas — especially the veggie thick crust! Sometimes I want more crust with my veggies lol," one commenter said on an Instagram reel. Unfortunately, that's the only review-style comment we could find before the products officially drop. Beyond that, customers have shared mixed reviews about previous Mama Cozzi's pizza flavors, including the Hot Honey Sausage Crumble Pizza and Jalapeño Pepperoni Pizza, with some finding the brand's crust to be bland. And if you can help it, we suggest never buying the French Bread pizza if there's another option.
Ultimately, we're hopeful these new pizza flavors won't disappoint and will be worth adding to your next Aldi run.