The Aldi Frozen Pizzas You Need To Buy This Month — They're Under $6 Each

If you're an Aldi fan, you know the German-born supermarket is always coming out with something new and creative. Some product drops are simply dry goods or home items, while others include irresistible desserts, pastries, and frozen foods that fly off the shelves. This month, we think those must-have Aldi items will be two new pizza flavors: Mama Cozzi's Roasted Vegetable and Buffalo Cauliflower. Both thick-crust pizzas will drop August 5, 2026, and will surely generate online buzz. Best part? They're only $5.99 each.

According to the product box, Mama Cozzi's Roasted Vegetable Thick Crust Pizza will have a breadcrumb crust with mozzarella and goat cheese, roasted vegetables, and balsamic vinegar. It doesn't specify which veggies, but the ingredient list should have a breakdown. And contrary to its name, the Buffalo Cauliflower Pizza will not have a cauliflower crust; instead, it will have a regular thick crust topped with tangy buffalo ranch sauce, cauliflower florets, and red onion. Both are made with real cheese and are ready in about 15 to 18 minutes at 425 degrees Fahrenheit.

Other Mama Cozzi products feature veggies and Buffalo sauce, including the Cauliflower Crust Veggie Pizza, the Kitchen Supreme Deli Pizza, and the Buffalo Chicken Deli Calzone. But none have roasted vegetables or zesty Buffalo sauce on a thick crust — perfect for when you're craving something a step up from traditional pies.