What's The Lifespan Of A Classic Cast Iron Skillet?

Keeping your kitchen well-stocked with the latest gadgets is fun for the novelty, but little beats a classic cast iron skillet. These useful kitchen tools are typically in the "buy it for life" category and for good reason. With proper care and seasoning, the lifespan of your cast iron skillet can be upwards of 50 years, making it ideal for passing down through the generations.

Cooking with cast iron tools can come with somewhat of a learning curve, but once you get the hang of it, you'll be a devotee. Between the pan's natural nonstick surface, capacity for even heating, and excellent heat retention, the benefits are nearly endless. The cardinal rules of using a classic cast iron skillet include keeping your pan clean, well-seasoned, and stored in a cool and dry place, all of which will ensure its long lifespan.

The biggest benefit to a cast iron skillet is its longevity; however, there are some tell-tale signs to look out for that would indicate you need a new cast iron skillet. Visible warping, cracking, or holes will mean you need to replace your pan. Aside from that, the classic kitchenware is impressively durable. Even rust can't stop a cast iron skillet.