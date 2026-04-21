The Best (And Worst) Oil To Season Cast Iron Pans With

If you use a cast iron pan, it's vital to keep the kitchen tool properly seasoned. This helps to prevent your pan from rusting and food from sticking to it during the cooking process. Seasoning a cast iron pan involves coating it with a fat such as oil and heating the pan, repeating this process multiple times to build up layers. Among the best oils to use with your cast iron pan, grapeseed oil stands out as the top choice, while coconut oil is the worst.

This ideal seasoning oil is made from the small seeds found in grapes and is produced during the process of making wine. It has a high smoke point and a neutral flavor, two qualities that make it the best pairing for a cast iron pan. This oil provides a rich, saturated fat for a protective coating in your pan that won't affect the flavor of foods cooked in it.

Contrasting the versatility and neutrality of grapeseed oil is coconut oil. Although it has a number of uses in the kitchen, coconut oil is the worst type for seasoning a cast iron pan. Unlike grapeseed oil, it's a saturated fat, which makes bonding to a hot cast iron pan markedly difficult. Further, it has a significant flavor profile and a lower smoke point than grapeseed oil, neither of which works well with a cast iron pan.