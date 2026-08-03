Betty Crocker Just Added 3 New Fall Baking Mixes — And 3 Fan Favorites Are Back Too

Saying goodbye to summer is hard, but fall-flavored treats can help ease the pain. From pumpkin to maple to apples, autumn offers unmatched flavors for home-baked treats. Luckily, Betty Crocker just debuted a few new fall baking mixes so everyone can bake up autumn delights like pumpkin cheesecake and apple cider cake easily at home.

The newly debuted baking mixes from Betty Crocker are Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake Bar Mix, Apple Cider Delights Cake Mix, and Maple Delights Cake Mix. Fall-flavored cheesecake is delicious but can be tricky to make from scratch, so the Betty Crocker Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake Bar Mix has instructions that are accessible for every level of home baker. Featuring a graham cracker crust and rich pumpkin flavor, this cheesecake mix would be the perfect dessert for a chilly autumn night.

The Betty Crocker Maple Delights Cake is delicious right out of the oven, but after it cools, you can also spread it with a layer of Betty Crocker Rich and Creamy Cream Cheese Frosting. And the Apple Cider Delights Cake Mix would pair perfectly with a cup of coffee, or you can dish it up with a dollop of vanilla ice cream on top. With these baking shortcuts, the possibilities are endless for autumn treats.