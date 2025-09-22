A Skeleton Charcuterie Board Will Haunt Your Halloween Table

Halloween is fast approaching, and that means one thing: spooky food season is finally upon us. Who needs costumes and candy corn? For many of us, Halloween is all about the fun snacks and decorative displays. And while pumpkin-shaped bowls of sweets are sure to please your kids, a skeleton charcuterie board is a surefire way to impress the adults in your life. A skeleton charcuterie board is basically just like any other meat and cheese platter, but, as you might expect, it's built around a toy skeleton.

The skeleton creates a structure for all of the items to balance on, and you can use it for separation too. Plus, you can have so much fun wrapping it up and stacking it in several different ways. Toy skeletons can be purchased pretty much anywhere this time of year, as most big department stores and dollar stores have them (and they're easily found online). Just be sure to buy one that's nearly the size of the cutting board you plan on using, as you don't want it to get hidden beneath all of the snacks. Alternatively, you can buy a bigger one and place it right on your table over some parchment paper. It would make the perfect centerpiece for a themed dinner party — nothing creates a talking point faster than a skull next to your plate.