An Expensive Don Julio Tequila Is Spotted On Deep Discount At A Midwest Costco

Tequila fans, this one's for you... assuming you have a Costco membership. Recently, bottles of Don Julio 1942 were (and perhaps still are) available at a Wisconsin Costco location for $49.97. This easy-drinking aged tequila is handcrafted in small batches — a premium sipping spirit that, typically, comes with a price tag to match. However, Costco has apparently brought the south-of-the-border spirit deal to the midwest. If you're lucky, you may still be able to score a bottle.

Originally shared in a post on Reddit on August 1, the shopper who first spotted the Don Julio 1942 bottles found them inside of the Costco location in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin. At the time of their visit, they said there were "about 20 left, figure they would be gone by now." As the poster noted, the $49.97 price tag is "practically free." However, this price is for the 375-milliliter bottles, not the full-size 750-milliliter ones — but it's still a good deal.

At other retailers, 375-milliliter bottles of Don Julio 42 typically run between the $75 and $90 price range. Costco's price is almost half. Not only that, it comes in a pack that includes two additional 375-milliliter bottles of the brand's Reposado and Añejo tequilas. Commenters on the Reddit post raved when met with Costco's price. "This is an outstanding deal," said one user. "Steal," said another. A third user made a valid point: "Can't afford not to."