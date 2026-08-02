Mexican Cheese Pie (Pay De Queso) Recipe

Cheesecake is notoriously fussy. A perfect New York cheesecake requires skillful technique in order to master, and French-style cheesecake is so specific that it's hard to even recreate outside of its origin country. There are plenty of shortcuts for making decent cheesecakes, but none quite taste like cheesecake that's been made perfectly from scratch. Mexican cheese pie, or pay de queso, is a version that offers the best of both worlds: all of the decadence of a scratch-made cheesecake with half the fuss. Part of this is because of its size — the other is in its ingredients.

Mexican pay de queso is, as the name implies, a pie instead of a cake. This means that it is about half the size of a tall, springform-pan style cheesecake, and as such cooks faster and more evenly without requiring a water bath. It's also uniquely milky, with less richness and tang than cream-cheese-heavy New York-style cheesecake. The biggest difference is the crust, which is made up of mildly sweet crushed shortbread cookies called Marias. While my recipe is sweeter than versions made with tangy queso fresco, my pay de queso is the perfect introduction to the soft, milky sweetness of the pie, with a nearly foolproof method that almost anyone can execute.