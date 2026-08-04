The Restaurant Steak Red Flag This Expert Never Ignores

Steak is often the most expensive thing on the menu, so it better be done right. It's hard to know what you're getting yourself into when trying a new restaurant, though. So, we spoke to an expert with a trained eye: Silvio Correa, a Brazilian grill master, culinary consultant, and co-founder of Silvio's House restaurant in Hermosa Beach, California. He warned us about one particular steak red flag that he, personally, just cannot ignore.

"The red flag at the table is the screaming hot plate," Correa said. "You know the one; they bring your steak still sizzling in butter on a cast-iron skillet, smoke everywhere, like a show." For any regular guest, this kind of presentation can create the feeling of grandeur, appealing to your emotions before your tastebuds. But, as Correa explains, "That is not a show. That is a confession. They are saying, 'We did not rest this meat, and we are still cooking it at your table because we don't trust our own timing.'"

This kind of "confession" is worth taking seriously, as not letting a steak rest is one of the cardinal sins in the culinary industry — Anthony Bourdain even said that's the worst thing you can do when cooking steak. A rested steak is juicier, more flavorful, and quite simply, a greater joy to eat.