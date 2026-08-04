The Restaurant Steak Red Flag This Expert Never Ignores
Steak is often the most expensive thing on the menu, so it better be done right. It's hard to know what you're getting yourself into when trying a new restaurant, though. So, we spoke to an expert with a trained eye: Silvio Correa, a Brazilian grill master, culinary consultant, and co-founder of Silvio's House restaurant in Hermosa Beach, California. He warned us about one particular steak red flag that he, personally, just cannot ignore.
"The red flag at the table is the screaming hot plate," Correa said. "You know the one; they bring your steak still sizzling in butter on a cast-iron skillet, smoke everywhere, like a show." For any regular guest, this kind of presentation can create the feeling of grandeur, appealing to your emotions before your tastebuds. But, as Correa explains, "That is not a show. That is a confession. They are saying, 'We did not rest this meat, and we are still cooking it at your table because we don't trust our own timing.'"
This kind of "confession" is worth taking seriously, as not letting a steak rest is one of the cardinal sins in the culinary industry — Anthony Bourdain even said that's the worst thing you can do when cooking steak. A rested steak is juicier, more flavorful, and quite simply, a greater joy to eat.
A red flag to some is a green flag to others
If you are surprised to hear this particular steak presentation labeled as a red flag by a grilling expert, we understand — within the industry, there are many opposing opinions on the topic. For example, the steak at Ruth's Chris is served on a 500-degree plate, and many customers love the experience, particularly because the meat arrives piping hot and is thus never underdone. The time the steak spends on the hot plate can be taken into consideration by the chefs, and some people point out that the meat is still able to rest with this technique, but that the resting period may take place before the steak is placed onto the sizzling plate.
At the end of the day, the top factor that ruins the dining experience at a steakhouse is when the meat isn't cooked to your requested doneness. So as long as the customer is happy with the final dish, resting techniques can vary. Still, when it comes to serving a steak, Correa is not a fan of the grand show. "A great steak should arrive quietly, confident, on a warm plate. It should whisper, not scream," he says. This way, the meat can speak for itself, without needing any other pomp around it.