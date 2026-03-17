Anthony Bourdain Said This Is The Worst Thing To Do When Cooking Steak

There are endless mistakes to avoid when cooking steak, from choosing the wrong cut to overcooking it. While they can be frustrating, these mistakes allow us to learn, grow, and become more knowledgeable home chefs — but there's one simple mistake you must avoid at all costs, according to the late Anthony Bourdain: Once your steak is done cooking, you should avoid touching it for five-to-seven minutes. Otherwise, all your hard work will have gone to waste.

In an interview with Insider Tech, Bourdain explains why you should avoid touching, poking, or cutting into your finished steak. "What's going on inside is, it is continuing to cook. But even more importantly, the juices are distributing themselves in a truly wonderful alignment," he says. If you cut into your steak without letting it rest, all those flavorful juices Bourdain speaks so highly of don't get a chance to redistribute throughout the steak; rather, they'll just leak out onto the cutting board.

It might be tempting to slice into your beautiful flat iron steak right after you've taken it off the grill, but by doing so, you're eliminating the possibility for an even better-tasting steak. "All the difference in the world between a good steak and a totally messed up steak is going on in that period of time that you're just doing nothing," Bourdain says, so be sure to keep your hands occupied elsewhere to resist any temptation.