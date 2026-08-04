8 Wine 'Rules' That Are Actually Myths

At its core, wine is just fermented grape juice. Yet it can take on a mythical status when people hold certain dogmas too firmly. If you're just a casual wine drinker, chances are you've heard all sorts of rules about how wine should be consumed, including service temperature, food pairings, and even the bottles you should buy. However, a lot of this information is outdated or simply untrue, and only serves to make wine seem far more intimidating than it really is.

To better understand which wine rules hold up — and which don't — I spoke with several wine experts about some of the most common assumptions surrounding wine. Natalie MacLean is a wine writer, reviewer, and course instructor who has spent years helping wine drinkers separate fact from fiction. Similarly, Alessandra Esteves, co-founder and Director of Wine Education at Florida Wine Academy in Miami, shared her insights into some of the wine world's most enduring beliefs. Finally, Gabriel Miller, Head Winemaker at Noboleis Vineyards, and John Osborne, Head Sommelier at Le Pavillon, Centurion NY, and SUMMIT Events, helped cut through some of wine's most persistent misconceptions. My own education as a Certified Specialist of Wine and WSET Level 3 holder also helped inform these points.

Together, these perspectives show that many of wine's most firmly held beliefs deserve a second look. Read on to discover the wine rules that are really just myths.