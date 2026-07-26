Say Goodbye To Mediocre Wine - This 20-Minute Rule Makes It Taste Premium

The amount of knowledge that seems necessary to properly appreciate wine — the different grape varieties, unique appellations, appropriate food pairings — can often be intimidating. One thing most of us already know is how important wine's temperature can be (even an otherwise delicious Provence rosé will be difficult to enjoy if lukewarm, for example). Fortunately, you can say say goodbye to mediocre wine with an easy, 20-minute rule that will ensure your drink of choice tastes premium by helping it reach the ideal temperature.

The 20-minute rule, as it is commonly known, comes with a simple inversion: Red wines should be refrigerated for 20 minutes prior to serving, whereas white, rosé, and lighter reds should be taken out of the refrigerator 20 minutes before enjoying. This may surprise those who drink white straight from the fridge or always serve red wine at room temperature (a practice which originated in the days when people lived in stone houses, which were significantly cooler). As anyone who's turned up the thermostat in winter or cranked the AC during summer will know, room temperature is not always consistent. Evidently, the 20-minute rule allows you greater control over a wine's temperature.

The reasoning behind the rule is to ensure a better taste by keeping delicate white wines from being robbed of their subtle complexities and powerful reds from being dominated by their alcohol content. Ideally, you should aim to serve white and light-bodied rosé or red wines at roughly 50-55 degrees Fahrenheit, and full-bodied reds at around 60-65 degrees Fahrenheit. However, this advice can vary depending on the specific wine, as our guide to the right temperatures to serve red and white wine explains in more detail.