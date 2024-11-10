9 Podcasts About Wine That Will Make You Feel Like An Expert

Feel intimidated by wine? You're not alone. If you're new to drinking wine (or just new to actually caring about what you're drinking), it can be daunting to know what to order at a restaurant or what bottle you should pick up at your local wine shop. But here's the good news: You don't have to be a wine professional to know enough about wine to make your drinking experience more enjoyable, and you don't even have to pick up a book if you want to start learning. (You should, however, pick up a glass!)

The following podcasts can help you dip your toe into the wine world — or help you build on the knowledge you already have. By learning some basics about wine and gaining a better understanding of wine culture, you can enhance your wine-drinking experience ... and feel like an expert the next time you order. So, grab a glass of wine, get comfy, put on your headphones, and learn how to sip like a pro.