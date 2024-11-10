9 Podcasts About Wine That Will Make You Feel Like An Expert
Feel intimidated by wine? You're not alone. If you're new to drinking wine (or just new to actually caring about what you're drinking), it can be daunting to know what to order at a restaurant or what bottle you should pick up at your local wine shop. But here's the good news: You don't have to be a wine professional to know enough about wine to make your drinking experience more enjoyable, and you don't even have to pick up a book if you want to start learning. (You should, however, pick up a glass!)
The following podcasts can help you dip your toe into the wine world — or help you build on the knowledge you already have. By learning some basics about wine and gaining a better understanding of wine culture, you can enhance your wine-drinking experience ... and feel like an expert the next time you order. So, grab a glass of wine, get comfy, put on your headphones, and learn how to sip like a pro.
Wine 101
VinePair's Wine 101 Podcast is a great place to start for true wine beginners. Inspired by one of the publication's site sections, also called Wine 101, which delves into the basics of wine and wine tasting, this podcast can help you learn about regions, grapes, and more. You'll hear VinePair's tasting director, Keith Beavers, cover the basics, like specific wine regions across France and Spain, among others. Other topics go into information about how and when to serve different types of wine — you'll learn when to chill red wine and what kinds of bottles you should be on the lookout for during the holidays. And some episodes even go into wine history, giving you a broader historical context for the next bottle you open.
Beavers approaches all of these topics in an approachable fashion that doesn't feel patronizing. And, although he covers the basics, he goes into surprising detail, giving you those nuggets of info that you can impress your fellow diners with the next time you order a bottle for the table.
Wine Enthusiast Podcast
Want to learn more about the inner workings of the wine industry? Then, you may want to consider checking out the Wine Enthusiast Podcast. As the name suggests, this podcast is from Wine Enthusiast, and it covers a wide range of wine industry issues, from canned wine to wine trends, natural wine, and much, much more. The podcast sometimes even delves into how sociopolitical events are affecting the wine industry, including a story about how Ukrainian nightlife is thriving despite its continuing conflict with Russia. These stories are reported and recorded by editors at Wine Enthusiast, giving listeners a variety of perspectives to learn from.
Even if you're not super into wine, there are some interesting episodes for you to check out that stretch beyond the realm of the bottle. The podcast also covers beer and spirits, so there's a little something for every listener — no matter what they're sipping on.
Wine for Normal People
Let's be honest: Sometimes, the wine industry can be pretty snobby. Whether you've spent time in the wine world or not, that snobbiness can be palpable, and frankly, it's what keeps a lot of people from learning about wine. But don't worry. You're not required to adopt that kind of pretentiousness just because you want to get into wine. If you want to learn more about wine from a source that leans heavily away from wine's signature snobbery, check out Wine for Normal People.
This is such a great podcast because it offers such a wide array of content. Sometimes, you'll get to listen to an hour-long episode about only one single grape, like sauvignon blanc. Other times, you'll learn how to describe wine in terms even the snobbiest of wine nerds will understand. And still other times, you can get a glimpse into what it's like working in the wine industry during interviews with winemakers and beyond.
VinePair Podcast
For listeners who want to stay up to date on all the most current drink trends, the VinePair Podcast is a must-listen. It's hosted by three of VinePair's most notable names, including VinePair co-founder Adam Teeter, executive editor Joanna Sciarrino, and wine educator and sommelier Zach Geballe. These three tap into their deep well of wine and drinks knowledge to provide listeners with interesting perspectives on drink industry happenings. You can also catch them interviewing major figures in the industry.
The episodes really run the gamut on topics, ranging from investigating white wine's growing popularity to providing an introduction to Virginia's wine industry. Although this podcast may be more geared toward those who actually work in the beverage industry, it can also be interesting and informative to curious drinkers. This podcast delves into issues in the cocktail and beer realm, as well, but you can stick to the wine content if that's where your interest lies.
The SOMM TV Podcast
If you're already into wine and have been consuming wine media for some time, then you're probably familiar with the SOMM documentary trilogy as well as SOMM TV. But you don't have to sit down in front of a TV to get that kind of content. If you'd rather listen, tune into the SOMM TV Podcast. Director of SOMM, Jason Wise, hosts this podcast, delving into myriad topics related to food and wine. The description of the show says that it's "about everything," and it's not lying. From industry news to info on wine regions to interesting pairing guidelines, this podcast is a great listen when you don't have a ton of time — each episode is around 20 to 30 minutes.
Check out episodes about the future of important wine regions in light of changes to both climate and culture, or dive into the current realities of dating in wine country. Make sure to subscribe because you'll never know what topic is coming up next.
Somm Women Talk Wine
In many ways, the wine industry is still quite male-dominated, with women in the wine world often describing very different experiences than those of their male counterparts. Therefore, if you identify as a woman yourself (or even if you don't!), it can be a nice change to learn about wine from women's perspectives. That's just what you'll get when you tune into Somm Women Talk Wine. This podcast, which is hosted by Charisse Henry and Kristi Mayfield, covers some of the most relevant topics in the wine world, from non-alcoholic wines to alternative packaging solutions.
Henry has completed WSET, or Wine and Spirits Education Trust Level 2, and Mayfield has completed WSET Level 3, giving them a comprehensive understanding of wine that goes beyond the basics. With experience in both wine education and the service industry, these two women offer a unique perspective to thirsty listeners. Tune in when you're looking for an entertaining listen.
The Grape Nation
Interested in learning from some of the most revered names in the wine industry? Then, you may want to tune into The Grape Nation, a podcast that regularly features winemakers, importers, wine journalists, and beyond. The weekly podcast is hosted by Sam Benrubi, who insists that wine shouldn't be intimidating and shouldn't reek of snobbery. Instead, what you're going to get with this show is easy-to-understand wine info that isn't patronizing. Plus, the episodes tend to be on the longer side (around an hour and a half), making this podcast perfect for long travel days or anytime you want to sit down and listen to something while you sip on your glass of wine.
Because Benrubi interviews so many wine industry figures in different positions who are doing different things, you get a wider view of the wine world as a whole. And by hearing a wealth of different perspectives, you'll see that your own wine opinions are just as valid as an expert's.
Real Wine People
Wine itself is one of the most interesting beverages that could ever grace your glass. But want to know what's even more interesting about wine? The people who make it, of course. That's who you'll hear from when you listen to Real Wine People. In this podcast, Ben Gould, owner of Blind Corner Wines in Margaret River, Australia, speaks with a variety of Australian wine professionals. Of course, you'll get to hear from plenty of winemakers, but you can also get the wine scoop from other industry insiders, like wine writers.
Because these people work in the industry — making wine themselves — they can offer an insider perspective you may not get from every other wine podcast. Most of these episodes are around an hour long, so they're perfect for when you want to listen to something on the longer side. Whether you're just starting to learn about wine or you're contemplating a wine career of your own, this podcast is a must-listen.
The Stories Behind Wine
The Napa Valley Wine Academy hosts The Stories Behind Wine. Although the show hasn't posted any new episodes in over a year, the archives are definitely worth checking out when you want to look past the glass and delve into deeper wine topics, like the relationship between wine and war in Lebanon. This podcast highlights the fact that wine is much more than a product, and both its production and consumption can yield some pretty incredible stories. It reminds the listener that the process of a wine getting from vine to glass is not always a simple one and features interesting wine professionals that guide it along that process.
Wine is for drinking, of course, but it's also a force that can connect people both across a dinner table and across the world. This podcast, which focuses on the people and events behind that glass of wine you're holding, is a reminder that wine — and everything else we consume — has a story to tell.