Screw Cap Vs Cork: Does Style Matter When You Buy Wine?

Grab a bottle of wine and the routine practically runs itself: peel the foil, find the corkscrew, coax out the stopper. Cork has sealed wine bottles for centuries — cheap table pours, and four-figure Burgundies alike — and the muscle memory around it runs just as deep. But one of these days, you may come across a bottle sealed with a metal screw cap instead of a cork. Just twist it off like a bottle of sparkling water or a flask of whiskey — no corkscrew required.

That's a screw cap, and despite its workaday reputation, it's become a legitimate — and in some markets, dominant — type of closure for wine. In Australia, screw caps now top around 99% of wines produced. The numbers aren't far behind next door in New Zealand, either. The question for those of us shopping in the U.S., where cork still rules the shelf, is a practical one: when you do encounter a screw cap, does it mean something? And if you have a choice between the two, does the closure actually matter?

The short answer: sometimes. How long are you keeping it? What are you drinking? Does the sound of a cork coming out of a bottle matter to you? Those three questions will get you pretty far in resolving this unexpected dilemma in the wine aisle.