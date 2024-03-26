The History Of Screwtop Wine's Rise To Popularity Begins In Australia

In an industry that prides itself on tradition, screwtop wine bottles can be a little polarizing. There are more than a few of us who refuse to buy any wine that isn't corked and many more who secretly (or not so secretly) assume the wine is lower quality because of the package it comes in — and these aren't new opinions. When screwtop wine caps were invented in 1959, they met with similar resistance as today — only much worse.

Contrary to what you might assume, screw caps weren't a sleazy way for wineries to cut corners and save a penny. As trade routes became increasingly global, transportation of such a delicate product as wine became an increasingly difficult problem. Nowhere exemplifies the difficulties of this dilemma more than the land down under.

Australian winemakers and distributors were getting hit with a considerable amount of wine spoilage on the voyage out to the island nation due to cork taint, which is caused by a specific type of bacteria that feeds on cork. When it finds its way onto wine corks, it will ruin the bottle completely. Cork taint is one of the reasons wine bars will ask if you want to smell the cork after they open the bottle for you. Frustrated with the amount of cork taint they were losing wine to, Australian winery Yalumba reached out to the French bottle manufacturer Le Bouchon Mecanique to ask for a corkless wine bottle, and in 1959, the manufacturer delivered the screw top.