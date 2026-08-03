10 Classic '70s Cookout Dishes That Were Beloved By Boomers

Humans have been grilling food in some form for millions of years. But the beginning of cookouts as we know them today coincided with the start of the United States itself. Cookouts are often closely associated with patriotic holidays, of course, though it also just makes sense to prepare and eat food outdoors when it's warmer outside. Now, the modern version of summer grilling especially took off in the early-to-mid 20th century, so it stands to reason that the 1970s are seen as the golden age of cookouts for many Boomers.

What did Boomers most enjoy cooking in backyards, parks, and beaches in the '70s? It's a pretty interesting mix of their childhood favorites, creative spins on those favorites, and entirely new dishes. Affordability was typically a factor, as the U.S. economy wasn't exactly booming during that decade, meaning people had to make their dollars stretch as far as possible.

A lot of '70s cookout meals involved creative ways to transform cheap ingredients into family-feeding dishes. The flamboyance and flair of the decade also played a part, with dishes that were deliberately colorful and visually interesting. Some of these have proved to be timeless, while others now feel as dated as polyester leisure suits. Keep reading to discover which classic cookout dishes Boomers loved most from the 1970s.