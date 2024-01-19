Ambrosia Salad Vs Watergate: What's The Difference?

Chances are, if you've ever been to a Midwest or Southern potluck or barbecue, you've seen the infamous brightly colored fruit salad covered in a fluffy dressing. This dish could only be ambrosia salad — or, perhaps, Watergate salad. These two famous fruit-based dishes could be cousins in terms of looks and flavor. At first glance, you might not even be able to tell the difference between the two salads, but each one has distinct features that set it apart as well as its own unique history.

Ambrosia and Watergate salad have both long been staples in the Midwest and many people grew up enjoying these sweet dishes at parties and family gatherings. These retro sweets can make for excellent side dishes or desserts depending on the occasion. The creamy, sweet flavors of both white, coconut-forward ambrosia salad and green, pistachio-laced Watergate salad are mild and pleasant. Plus, both dishes are easy to make, which adds to their popularity. These fruit salads are major crowd-pleasers, so, next time you need to bring a dish to a gathering, you might consider whipping one up as an old-time callback to classic recipes.