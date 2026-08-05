The Best Dish To Order At The Old Spaghetti Factory, According To Reviews
If you're a pasta lover, it's likely you've been to the Old Spaghetti Factory. The popular Italian-American chain originated in Portland, Oregon in the 1960s and has since expanded to over 40 locations across the country, mostly in middle America and the West Coast. There are even locations in Canada and one in Japan! The family-style restaurant is best-known for choosing your sauce option along with a salad or soup and dessert, aka a hearty three-course meal. But which dish is most popular, according to reviewers?
Undoubtedly, the answer is Mizithra Cheese & Browned Butter pasta. It's simple, but one of the biggest crowd-pleasers on the menu, and features a sprinkling of sharp Greek Mizithra cheese, perfectly al dente spaghetti, and herbs, all mixed with a rich browned butter sauce. "Spaghetti with Mitzithra is the only thing to eat. Salty deliciousness," one reviewer said on a Facebook thread. Another said, "I go with the Chicken Parm and ask for Brown Butter with Mizithra cheese on the side, I think it's an up charge but the best combo IMO."
Fans say the cheese, in particular, has the best umami profile and perfect saltiness. Bonus: the popular Italian chain that serves huge portions in 2026, so you'll have plenty to share.
How some people upgrade the Mizithra Cheese & Browned Butter pasta
Mizithra Cheese & Browned Butter pasta is a Dussin family recipe — the family who founded the Old Spaghetti Factory — and according to the restaurant's website, it's the most famous dish on the menu! Depending on location, the meal costs $20.50, and includes a portion of soup or salad, bread, and a scoop of ice cream for dessert. You can also order "hearty pasta" online for $4.99 extra, which gives you an extra portion of deliciousness. Based on its price and flavor, it's no wonder customers love it so much.
One of the best ways to elevate this dish is by ordering the Manager's Favorite, where you can pair two pasta sauce flavors together for a delicious combination. Many customers enjoy half spicy meat sauce and half Mizithra cheese. But some people also like half clam sauce and half Mizithra for a salty seafood note, or half mushroom sauce and half Mizithra. Another upgrade we recommend is ordering a side Italian sausage or meatball and adding it to the pasta for heartier dish.