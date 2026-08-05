The Best Dish To Order At The Old Spaghetti Factory, According To Reviews

If you're a pasta lover, it's likely you've been to the Old Spaghetti Factory. The popular Italian-American chain originated in Portland, Oregon in the 1960s and has since expanded to over 40 locations across the country, mostly in middle America and the West Coast. There are even locations in Canada and one in Japan! The family-style restaurant is best-known for choosing your sauce option along with a salad or soup and dessert, aka a hearty three-course meal. But which dish is most popular, according to reviewers?

Undoubtedly, the answer is Mizithra Cheese & Browned Butter pasta. It's simple, but one of the biggest crowd-pleasers on the menu, and features a sprinkling of sharp Greek Mizithra cheese, perfectly al dente spaghetti, and herbs, all mixed with a rich browned butter sauce. "Spaghetti with Mitzithra is the only thing to eat. Salty deliciousness," one reviewer said on a Facebook thread. Another said, "I go with the Chicken Parm and ask for Brown Butter with Mizithra cheese on the side, I think it's an up charge but the best combo IMO."

Fans say the cheese, in particular, has the best umami profile and perfect saltiness. Bonus: the popular Italian chain that serves huge portions in 2026, so you'll have plenty to share.