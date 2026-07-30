This Easy Bacon-Buying Trick Leads To Crispier Results

Achieving peak, crispy bacon that's tender and still delivers a good crunch sounds straightforward enough. If only it were that easy. Tips on how to pull off crispy bacon run the gamut from first microwaving your bacon briefly before frying to ditching the frypan altogether and poaching your bacon in a shallow layer of water instead. If you're a home chef intimidated by nuanced cooking methods and looking to buy your way into a more sure-fire crispy bacon solution, consider tossing thick-cut, extra-fatty bacon into your shopping cart.

Known as "streaky" bacon in the UK, this cut comes from the belly of the pig, so the strips are extra fatty. That fat renders, which is a melting-down process that cooks out the moisture of the fat, then turns a golden brown (due to the Maillard reaction). All of that fat brings the flavor and juices that keep your bacon from getting tough or a dreaded dry, rubbery result. Try that with extra lean bacon and the cooking process is slightly thrown off, since there's so little fat to render. Thin, lean bacon cuts can also burn more easily, without that protective fat to work through.