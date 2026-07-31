Quote Of The Day By Gordon Ramsay: 'To Me, The Secret Of What Makes A Great Sandwich Is Wanting To Eat It All...'

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Even if you don't know much about famous chefs or Michelin-starred restaurants, you have heard of Gordon Ramsay. He owns an impressive empire of restaurant chains, and has starred in countless famous TV shows that were made entertaining primarily by his exuberant personality and spicy language.

Growing up in the United Kingdom, Ramsay initially wanted to become a professional soccer player, and only pivoted into the world of restaurants due to an injury. He doesn't come from a wealthy background, and his mother had to work multiple jobs to support the family. Eventually, cooking became a way for Ramsay to pave a path toward a better life.

He opened his first solo restaurant in his mid-30s, and it has solidly held three Michelin stars for over two decades. His restaurant chains kept growing, but so did his TV career — he made an onscreen debut in 1999 when he was the focus of a documentary series called "Boiling Point." Later, popular shows like "Kitchen Nightmares," "MasterChef," and "Hell's Kitchen" made Ramsay a household name worldwide.

Despite his massive success, Ramsay hasn't forgotten his modest beginnings or the hardship that he faced in early childhood. As such, it's perhaps easier to understand why the most famous chef in the world would be singing high praises to the humble sandwich.