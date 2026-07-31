Quote Of The Day By Gordon Ramsay: 'To Me, The Secret Of What Makes A Great Sandwich Is Wanting To Eat It All...'
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Even if you don't know much about famous chefs or Michelin-starred restaurants, you have heard of Gordon Ramsay. He owns an impressive empire of restaurant chains, and has starred in countless famous TV shows that were made entertaining primarily by his exuberant personality and spicy language.
Growing up in the United Kingdom, Ramsay initially wanted to become a professional soccer player, and only pivoted into the world of restaurants due to an injury. He doesn't come from a wealthy background, and his mother had to work multiple jobs to support the family. Eventually, cooking became a way for Ramsay to pave a path toward a better life.
He opened his first solo restaurant in his mid-30s, and it has solidly held three Michelin stars for over two decades. His restaurant chains kept growing, but so did his TV career — he made an onscreen debut in 1999 when he was the focus of a documentary series called "Boiling Point." Later, popular shows like "Kitchen Nightmares," "MasterChef," and "Hell's Kitchen" made Ramsay a household name worldwide.
Despite his massive success, Ramsay hasn't forgotten his modest beginnings or the hardship that he faced in early childhood. As such, it's perhaps easier to understand why the most famous chef in the world would be singing high praises to the humble sandwich.
Quote of the day by Gordon Ramsay
"To me, the secret of what makes a great sandwich is wanting to eat it all over again the minute you've finished."
This quote comes from the foreword of a book called "Idiot Sandwich," which is a collection of creative sandwich recipes by Ramsay and popular social media cooks. Ramsay once again showed his down-to-earth side by partnering on this book — not with the most awarded chefs in the culinary industry, but with regular people who make unique cooking content on TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube.
As for the book's cheeky title, it was inspired by a viral moment in 2015, when Ramsay appeared on "The Late Late Show with James Corden." In a sketch that poked fun at his infamous temper, Ramsay took two slices of bread, held them against TV presenter Julie Chen's ears, and angrily asked her, "What are you?" She responded with, "An idiot sandwich." This moment became so iconic that, as Ramsay shared in the foreword of the book, "Everywhere I go, people ask me to turn them into an 'Idiot Sandwich.'"
The deeper meaning of Gordon Ramsay's quote — dare to be creative
In the foreword of "Idiot Sandwich," Ramsay speaks about how creativity and thinking outside of the box usually lead to an amazing sandwich. If you want to eat your creation again the minute you've finished, then it was darn good — no credentials needed.
He does admit that chefs are in a privileged position because they have access to high-quality ingredients, but goes on to acknowledge that social media has really become a safe space for crazy culinary ideas, combinations, and creations. "That's what the Idiot Sandwich book is really about — celebrating the best sandwiches from different places, cultures, and walks of life, and the way that, at some point, someone stopped and thought: 'What if I change it up a bit...?'"
To come up with a fantastic sandwich, all you need is a little bit of imagination, some courage, and the willingness to use up what's already in your fridge. Ramsay shared that one night after service he whipped up a sandwich with sourdough bread, leftover beef Wellington, and truffle mayo. You see, the world is full of unique sandwiches you need to try at least once, and though you may initially feel like "an idiot" for pairing together certain ingredients, in Ramsay's view, "It takes an idiot (and I mean it as a term of endearment) to imagine and create the most exciting and inspiring sandwiches on the planet."
More quotes from Gordon Ramsay
"I grew up with the sort of pleasure of having a mum that cooks for a job, and whatever she didn't sell in the restaurant, she brought back and we ate. And so you'd never leave anything on your plate." — from Tasting Table's 2025 exclusive interview with Gordon Ramsay.
"My mum served all of us Spam, egg, chips and beans. [...] From that early childhood memory at the age of five, I'm still in love with Spam." — from a 2024 video on Ramsay's YouTube channel.
"If I hear one more chef tell me about smashed avocado, I'm going to scream. Do you have any idea how many ways you can make a delicious avocado? I had an avocado soup in Oaxaca a couple of months back, a beautiful chilled avocado soup with queso fresco and finished with a beautiful little pickled habanero, and it was exceptional. But if I still see this word 'smashed avocado,' honestly, it frustrates the hell out of me." — from Tasting Table's 2026 exclusive interview with Gordon Ramsay.