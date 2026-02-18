Gordon Ramsay Tells Us His Biggest Restaurant Pet Peeves In 2026 - Exclusive Interview

You talk a lot about influencers on your documentary being kind of the key to getting traction for a new restaurant. How has this differed from the critics of before in the past? And what do you like or dislike about influencers?

Yeah, that's a tough one, isn't it? Because it's a double-edged sword. There's 50% of the industry that can't stand them ... And then there's the other side ... it goes viral, [and] your dining room is full for the next six months. And so I always say ... "Hey, move with it or it moves you."

The long-winded poison pen of the six-week lead-in and the critics coming in undercover is absolute utter bulls***. [Critics come in] not wanting to be recognized, and then they go back and they come back six times. ... I get frustrated with being judged by individuals that know less about food than I do. ... We can't live and die on that sword anymore. Restaurants are too fragile. The industry is in a state like never before, and we need to bolster. Yes, we have bad nights. Yes, we have and make mistakes, but so does anyone in their normal line of work.

And so that's the problem when you open a restaurant, you've got that anticipated poison pen, keyboard warrior waiting to get in and criticize. And when you have a reputation and you're already known before you open, you're sort of screwed before you get going because they judge the character over the atmosphere and the food.

And then we've got those individuals that go online, write reviews, and don't even go to the f***ing restaurant. What does that say? You've seen them. We've called them out. Then you've got the other dudes that are taking reservations on your behalf and then selling them at premium elsewhere. ... And people also hijacking reservations, booking them, and then selling those reservations to concierge and five-star hotels. It's appalling.