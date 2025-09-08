Gordon Ramsay Thinks Everyone Should Master This Luxury Seafood - Exclusive Interview

So, the Inferno Beef Burger has some really amazing, unique ingredients, including the tomato bacon chutney and the spicy guacamole. Can you tell me about the inspiration for this burger? What makes these particular ingredients great ways to level up the heat?

Yeah, burgers are something we all grew up with ... whether it's a sporting event, a family dinner, or a quick grab and go. And so burgers are a staple in the Ramsay household. I think for me, the exciting part of working closely with Home Chef was taking all the best elements of what I've learned and done with burgers over the last 20 years. I was very lucky to open our first burger restaurant in Planet Hollywood back in 2012. We sell 3,000 burgers a day there, and the queue outside the door is off the charts. And so I just love this recipe because of the complexity ... this one gives it a bit of an added indulgence on a burger from the bacon chutney to the parmesan tuile. And I like incorporating the avocado because ... the contrast between that with a burger is just, yeah, to die for.

The nice thing about these [recipe] cards ... you can take elements after you've done this incredible selection of recipes and sort of create your own incredible add-ons and subtracts next time you're doing a dinner party. But I think the key for me with Home Chef was focus on those cards and watching the kids. Tilly hopes to follow my footsteps in cooking. And so watching her read the card the day before, read the card the morning of, and then going into it with the execution with no intimidation. I think that was the key part for me, from a chef's point of view, that you are doing something that's easy to make. You've got the level of convenience as well, but coupled with the approach of those recipes, it's all within your grasp.

Yeah, make it accessible for anybody regardless of your level of experience.

Yeah. And then no waste, right? Just the cost of food in general is not decreasing. And so I grew up with the sort of pleasure of having a mum that cooks for a job, and whatever she didn't sell in the restaurant, she brought back and we ate. And so you'd never leave anything on your plate. And it's the same today with ingredients. I wanted everything utilized in a way that we're not using highfalutin ingredients that are wasteful.