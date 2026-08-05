Give Any Sandwich A 'Texas-Style' Upgrade With Just One Swap

There are so many ways to upgrade a sandwich. Premium fillings, gourmet condiments, even the type of cheese you use can make a huge difference. But one of the simplest ways to change up your routine is to experiment with the bread and if you're a fan of thick, fluffy slices, there is a swap you need to try: Texas toast.

A staple in many barbecue joints and fast food chains (shoutout to Raising Cane's), Texas toast is a distinctive type of white bread that's cut about twice as thick as normal bread. The ¾ to one-inch slices are typically lathered in butter before being browned on a skillet or griddle, creating an indulgent, crunchy bite. Because it's pan-fried rather than fully toasted, Texas toast remains soft in the middle, which makes it perfect for sandwiches.

The thick slices will absorb the flavors of any sauces, while remaining crisp on the outside and the butter adds an extra layer of flavor. Texas toast, which is actually from Texas, is also sturdy enough to hold heavier fillings, like bacon and eggs, and it can even work well with burgers.