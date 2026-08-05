Give Any Sandwich A 'Texas-Style' Upgrade With Just One Swap
There are so many ways to upgrade a sandwich. Premium fillings, gourmet condiments, even the type of cheese you use can make a huge difference. But one of the simplest ways to change up your routine is to experiment with the bread and if you're a fan of thick, fluffy slices, there is a swap you need to try: Texas toast.
A staple in many barbecue joints and fast food chains (shoutout to Raising Cane's), Texas toast is a distinctive type of white bread that's cut about twice as thick as normal bread. The ¾ to one-inch slices are typically lathered in butter before being browned on a skillet or griddle, creating an indulgent, crunchy bite. Because it's pan-fried rather than fully toasted, Texas toast remains soft in the middle, which makes it perfect for sandwiches.
The thick slices will absorb the flavors of any sauces, while remaining crisp on the outside and the butter adds an extra layer of flavor. Texas toast, which is actually from Texas, is also sturdy enough to hold heavier fillings, like bacon and eggs, and it can even work well with burgers.
How to use Texas toast for sandwiches
The exact origins of Texas toast are up for debate but many point to a drive-in restaurant in Beaumont, Texas in the 1940s. The diner was known for its hefty pork sandwiches and in an effort to please customers, the owner is said to have ordered extra thick bread. When the slices wouldn't fit in the toaster, he decided to butter and grill them.
Pork and fried chicken make for excellent sandwich fillings for Texas toast, but you can experiment with so many other proteins too. It provides a great texture balance for a soft tuna salad sandwich, especially when layered with some high-quality mayonnaise. It also provides the perfect base for a creamy but crunchy grilled cheese.
You can also use Texas toast to amp up a sweet and savory club sandwich, ditching the middle bread layer, or an ultimate egg sandwich. Texas toast is often served as a side for dishes that have sauce or gravy, as it's great for mopping up leftovers, so it works really well for things like French dip sandwiches and brisket. If you can't find any Texas toast at the store, you can make it yourself. Just cut any white bread extra thick, butter and grill it. You'll be building a your new favorite sandwich in no time.