Change Up The Classic Hot Dog With 3 Rich Texas-Style Toppings
Thinking of adding a bit of excitement to your classic hot dogs this week? We don't blame you. Afterall, a hot dog is the perfect example of a culinary canvas. Hot dog toppings, beyond simple condiments like ketchup and mustard, work to enhance this classic dish. Additionally, you can further level up hot dogs by making them Texas-style with three rich toppings — chili, cheese, and jalapeños.
Chili brings acidity thanks to its tomato component, bringing balance to the hot dog. Then you have mellow savoriness of chili, which further tempers the salty notes of the sausage. Now, you don't have to make chili from scratch; it's perfectly fine to heat up chili leftovers to use as a topping for your Texas-style hot dog. So, imagine you make a pot of our bean-less West Texas chili recipe for dinner earlier in the week, then refrigerate the leftovers to reserve as a topping for your hot dogs on the weekend.
After adding hot chili, sprinkle on shredded cheese. We suggest cheddar for a pop of color and sharp flavor, though we won't judge if you decide to use a different cheese. Then, as a final touch to complete your Texas-style hog dog, garnish with sliced jalapeños for a nice kick and crunch.
The key to enhancing loaded Texas-style hot dogs is to load them up even more
With these additional toppings, your hot dog will already be quite loaded and heavy. While it may be tempting to drench the hot dog with chili, try not to soak the bun, or it will get a little mushy and hard to hold with your hands. If that is the case, you may want to eat the hot dog with a fork and knife. Or, toast the bun in a toaster oven or over the grill.
If you feel you can further level-up your Texas-style hot dog, you're on the right track. Dice a fresh onion to use as another topping; the raw onions will add sweetness and a crunchy texture. A Texas-style hot dog can get a little sloppy and soft with loads of chili and melty cheese, so the onions will pair with the jalapeños to provide textural contrast. Other ingredients that can add texture include crushed potato chips or charred corn kennels.
Additionally, you can add a pickled ingredient to pair with the sliced jalapeños, such as kimchi, pickled red onions, or pickle slices. These add crunch and acidity, which will further enhance your delicious Texas-style hot dog. Finally, if you don't have any freshly-made chili or leftovers, top your hot dog with a nostalgic ingredient for 10 times the flavor: sloppy joe.