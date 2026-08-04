Change Up The Classic Hot Dog With 3 Rich Texas-Style Toppings

Thinking of adding a bit of excitement to your classic hot dogs this week? We don't blame you. Afterall, a hot dog is the perfect example of a culinary canvas. Hot dog toppings, beyond simple condiments like ketchup and mustard, work to enhance this classic dish. Additionally, you can further level up hot dogs by making them Texas-style with three rich toppings — chili, cheese, and jalapeños.

Chili brings acidity thanks to its tomato component, bringing balance to the hot dog. Then you have mellow savoriness of chili, which further tempers the salty notes of the sausage. Now, you don't have to make chili from scratch; it's perfectly fine to heat up chili leftovers to use as a topping for your Texas-style hot dog. So, imagine you make a pot of our bean-less West Texas chili recipe for dinner earlier in the week, then refrigerate the leftovers to reserve as a topping for your hot dogs on the weekend.

After adding hot chili, sprinkle on shredded cheese. We suggest cheddar for a pop of color and sharp flavor, though we won't judge if you decide to use a different cheese. Then, as a final touch to complete your Texas-style hog dog, garnish with sliced jalapeños for a nice kick and crunch.