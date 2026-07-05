Forget Chili: Top Hot Dogs With This Nostalgic Alternative For 10X The Flavor
Whether plopped on the grill, boiled in "dirty" (that's seasoned) water, or plumped in an air fryer, hot dogs are a favorite food for just about any time of year. With so many different hot dog toppings to choose from, there's one unique choice that bulks up your frankfurters with plenty of nostalgic deliciousness. Although chili is a classic, one canned topping to dress up your hot dogs will give it 10x the flavor: sloppy Joe mix, which offers twist on typical tomato-based tastes.
This clever ingredient addition gives a hint of sweetness to your hot dogs while still providing enough savory zing. Considering the four-ingredient quick trick for weeknight sloppy Joes calls for mustard, ketchup, brown sugar, and vinegar, the first two ingredients alone are standard hot dog condiments. Of course, the mixture of brown sugar and vinegar rounds out the overall flavor profile for a more complex and unique dressing. No matter if it's homemade or canned, a simple sloppy Joe sauce will do wonders for your weenies.
What's more, you can always prepare a full-on sloppy Joe style topping with beef or the ground meat of your choosing for a chili-inspired dressing. The nostalgic combination of tastes and textures is unmatched. It also opens up plenty of possibilities for putting together even more complementary toppings for a mouthwatering meal.
Making the most of your sloppy Joe hot dogs
Take a classic hot dog to the next level with nostalgic sloppy Joe sauce. Make a fully loaded batch using all-beef hot dogs and your favorite brand of store-bought sloppy Joe sauce mixed with cooked ground beef. Remember to aim for an 80/20 beef-to-fat ratio for indulgent sloppy Joes. Take things a step further by topping a batch of these hot dogs with cheese and baking them in the oven for a casserole-style take on the dish.
For even more delightful flavor, try using this sauce on both hot dogs and sausages. Sloppy Joe sauce will do wonders for a spicy hot link or Cajun andouille sausage. If you don't want to use a standard white or wheat bun, skip the handheld format and try lettuce leaves or cabbage wraps and serve your sloppy Joe-topped hot dogs in a bowl along with a fork and knife.
Suit your sloppy Joe-dressed hot dogs to vegetarian appetites by using plant-based crumbles mixed with the sauce and your favorite type of meatless hot dogs. You can also use dairy-free cheese shreds as the perfect finishing touch. Add crisp onions or garlic chips for a boost of aromatic taste and crunchy texture. No matter how you use sloppy Joe sauce on your hot dogs, they're sure to be filled with enough nostalgic flavor for a most memorable meal.