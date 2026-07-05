Forget Chili: Top Hot Dogs With This Nostalgic Alternative For 10X The Flavor

Whether plopped on the grill, boiled in "dirty" (that's seasoned) water, or plumped in an air fryer, hot dogs are a favorite food for just about any time of year. With so many different hot dog toppings to choose from, there's one unique choice that bulks up your frankfurters with plenty of nostalgic deliciousness. Although chili is a classic, one canned topping to dress up your hot dogs will give it 10x the flavor: sloppy Joe mix, which offers twist on typical tomato-based tastes.

This clever ingredient addition gives a hint of sweetness to your hot dogs while still providing enough savory zing. Considering the four-ingredient quick trick for weeknight sloppy Joes calls for mustard, ketchup, brown sugar, and vinegar, the first two ingredients alone are standard hot dog condiments. Of course, the mixture of brown sugar and vinegar rounds out the overall flavor profile for a more complex and unique dressing. No matter if it's homemade or canned, a simple sloppy Joe sauce will do wonders for your weenies.

What's more, you can always prepare a full-on sloppy Joe style topping with beef or the ground meat of your choosing for a chili-inspired dressing. The nostalgic combination of tastes and textures is unmatched. It also opens up plenty of possibilities for putting together even more complementary toppings for a mouthwatering meal.