What's The Actual Difference Between Whataburger And Shake Shack's Beef?

Although it's not a federal regulation, most fast food chains publish the full list of ingredients for their menu items. What these lists won't tell you, however, is where the ingredients are sourced from. It's unlikely you'll have any strong feelings about where the flour in your hamburger bun came from, but the meat is another matter. The way beef is raised can impact taste, the environment, and food safety. So what do we know about the beef from Whataburger and Shake Shack?

The two chains both use 100% beef, meaning no fillers or additives. Shake Shack also promotes its use of a blend of different cuts. The brand famously collaborates with the giant beef supplier, Pat LaFrieda Meat Purveyors, to source most of its meat. It, in turn, buys beef from Creekstone Farms based in the Midwest, where its cattle graze on pasture. Whataburger doesn't specify the the cut or provider its meat comes from, but commits to the use of predominantly local sources.

Whataburger's exact beef supplier likely depends on location, especially as Whataburger is expanding nationally. But perhaps the biggest difference to note is that Shake Shack's beef is hormone- and antibiotic-free. Whataburger doesn't mention this topic, but in 2018 the brand was part of an investigation by consumer organizations into the use of unnecessary antibiotics, which they failed.