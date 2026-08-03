​​6 Trader Joe's Muffins, Ranked

Trader Joe's has a pretty vast bakery section, but items can be easy to miss because they're so crammed together. Breads and bakery treats, while tasty, seem to be piled on top of each other on the shelves. Perhaps you didn't even know it had a selection of muffins; I certainly didn't for quite some time.

Each comes in a pack of four in a plastic clamshell. At the time of writing, there were six options, so I snagged one of each to put them to the ultimate taste test. I wanted to find the best option from TJ's, so I ranked them by taste and texture. I was looking for a flavorful muffin that was neither too dry nor too moist, with a firmer top to add contrast. I found some good hits and some misses, too. If you're searching for a good muffin to enjoy with coffee or merely have as an afternoon snack or quick brekkie, I'll give you all the details on how these taste so you can judge for yourself. You may be surprised to see which one takes first place.