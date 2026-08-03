The Taco Night Staple That Gives Hamburgers A Spicy Flavor Boost
Want to bring more flavor and heat to your burgers? Try adding a can of chipotle peppers in adobo sauce to your patties. Most people usually save this simple pantry staple for taco night, but it actually should have a starring role on your burgers, too.
Chipotle peppers are just jalapeño peppers that have been dried with smoke. Chipotle peppers are often canned in adobo sauce, which is an earthy mixture of tomatoes, vinegar, sugar, and other spices. Thanks to the subtle heat and smoky depth of this flavor, canned chipotle peppers are just as perfect for burgers as they are for tacos.
You can incorporate chipotle peppers into your burgers in a variety of ways. Chop the chipotles before adding them to your ground beef, or quickly blitz them in your blender if you prefer a smoother texture. You can also add 2-3 tablespoons of the adobo sauce to your ground beef for extra flavor then season with garlic, onion, cumin, and salt.
What to put on chipotle burgers
The best toppings for chipotle burgers lean into smoky, earthy flavors. We serve our Smoky Chipotle Burgers with fresh avocado and provolone cheese. But the crowning gem is the homemade chipotle mayo we spread on the burger buns. And it's super easy to make: Just whisk a few tablespoons of adobo sauce into your favorite store-bought mayo.
Chipotle burgers are also great for topping with bacon, as it pairs perfectly with the smoky chipotle. Other taco-inspired toppings such as pico de gallo, guacamole, and fresh cilantro are also delicious additions. Add crunch and flavor with crispy onion straws and fried pickles (here are our top tips for making restaurant-worthy fried pickles at home).
Serve your chipotle burgers on brioche buns, and don't forget a delicious burger-friendly side like southwest pasta salad, grilled Mexican street corn, or air-fried sweet potato fries. Pairing it with cooling flavors like fresh watermelon and pineapple also help balance the palate after the smoky heat of the burgers. Once you've got the chipotle burger down, check out these other drool-worthy burger recipes (including vegan options!).