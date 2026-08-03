The Taco Night Staple That Gives Hamburgers A Spicy Flavor Boost

Want to bring more flavor and heat to your burgers? Try adding a can of chipotle peppers in adobo sauce to your patties. Most people usually save this simple pantry staple for taco night, but it actually should have a starring role on your burgers, too.

Chipotle peppers are just jalapeño peppers that have been dried with smoke. Chipotle peppers are often canned in adobo sauce, which is an earthy mixture of tomatoes, vinegar, sugar, and other spices. Thanks to the subtle heat and smoky depth of this flavor, canned chipotle peppers are just as perfect for burgers as they are for tacos.

You can incorporate chipotle peppers into your burgers in a variety of ways. Chop the chipotles before adding them to your ground beef, or quickly blitz them in your blender if you prefer a smoother texture. You can also add 2-3 tablespoons of the adobo sauce to your ground beef for extra flavor then season with garlic, onion, cumin, and salt.