The Old-School Dining Tradition Making A Comeback Thanks To Younger Diners

While economic stress has turned many modern day home cooks towards old-school frugal recipes, there are other retro dining trends staging a comeback. Those seeking social options beyond drinking and clubbing have rediscovered a vibrant vintage dinner tradition that celebrates food and leisure. The post-pandemic landscape has brought the supper club back to the forefront for younger generations.

Traditionally, supper clubs were more than just restaurants, they were social experiences. The main features of an evening at a formal supper club include a meal consisting of several courses in a set menu, with participants seated together around a table to engage in lively discussion. These establishments emerged in the U.S. in the 1930s and gained popularity for their novelty. The first American supper club was started in Beverly Hills, California, by Milwaukee-born Lawrence Frank. Beverly Hills itself is a symbol of sophistication and luxury, but the supper club is also a staple of more modest Midwestern and classic Southern cultures.

Modern iterations of the old-school concept have taken a more cost-effective approach, with younger diners opting to host their own supper clubs at home. With many younger generations pivoting from alcohol-centered events, modern supper clubs might forego cocktails and choose to serve mocktails with the dinner courses. If the idea intrigues you, it's simple to recreate the experience from home with a group of friends. Otherwise, there are a variety of supper clubs still serving up old-school elegance throughout the country.