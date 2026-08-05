Applebee's Best Entree By Far Make Cajun Flavors Shine

Applebee's is one of America's most popular chain restaurants, with a diverse menu that's accessible to a range of different budgets. The chain also offers something for everyone, spanning the gamut of American cuisine. We sampled 10 Applebee's entrees to find the best choice for your next visit.

While each meal was very different, we ranked them according to overall appeal, fresh flavor combos, and preparation. And Applebee's best entree by far is the Bourbon Street Chicken and Shrimp. An homage to New Orleans' most famous French Quarter avenue, the Bourbon Street Chicken and Shrimp sure lives up to its name. The dish features Cajun-seasoned chicken and blackened shrimp smothered in a garlic-parsley butter, served with sauteed mushrooms, onions, and garlic mashed potatoes.

The chicken didn't skimp on the Cajun seasoning, which typically features authentic flavors of New Orleans down-home cooking, including spicy cayenne, paprika, black pepper, and a savory aromatic profile of onion and garlic. The garlic butter with fresh parsley only highlighted the complexity of the Cajun seasoning while also balancing the bitter char and umami-rich blackened shrimp. Plus, chicken and shrimp are a classic protein combo found in many famous Cajun dishes like gumbo and jambalaya. Not only were the chicken and shrimp perfectly cooked, but the bed of sauteed onions and mushrooms was as indulgent and buttery as the proteins themselves.