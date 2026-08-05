Applebee's Best Entree By Far Make Cajun Flavors Shine
Applebee's is one of America's most popular chain restaurants, with a diverse menu that's accessible to a range of different budgets. The chain also offers something for everyone, spanning the gamut of American cuisine. We sampled 10 Applebee's entrees to find the best choice for your next visit.
While each meal was very different, we ranked them according to overall appeal, fresh flavor combos, and preparation. And Applebee's best entree by far is the Bourbon Street Chicken and Shrimp. An homage to New Orleans' most famous French Quarter avenue, the Bourbon Street Chicken and Shrimp sure lives up to its name. The dish features Cajun-seasoned chicken and blackened shrimp smothered in a garlic-parsley butter, served with sauteed mushrooms, onions, and garlic mashed potatoes.
The chicken didn't skimp on the Cajun seasoning, which typically features authentic flavors of New Orleans down-home cooking, including spicy cayenne, paprika, black pepper, and a savory aromatic profile of onion and garlic. The garlic butter with fresh parsley only highlighted the complexity of the Cajun seasoning while also balancing the bitter char and umami-rich blackened shrimp. Plus, chicken and shrimp are a classic protein combo found in many famous Cajun dishes like gumbo and jambalaya. Not only were the chicken and shrimp perfectly cooked, but the bed of sauteed onions and mushrooms was as indulgent and buttery as the proteins themselves.
More rave reviews for Bourbon Street Chicken and Shrimp
Based on glowing social media reviews, Applebee's customers enjoyed the Bourbon Street Chicken and Shrimp dish as much as we did. A TikTok review loved every element in the meal, stating, "The chicken is very well seasoned, soft-tendered, good sear, mushrooms nice and earthy, good flavor, soft shrimp, good combo. Bourbon Street for the win." A Facebook customer said the execution of the bourbon chicken was "always on point ... it's my fav."
To that effect, another Facebook response said that the chicken "was cooked perfectly [and] the flavor was delicious." And yet another Facebook review gave the Bourbon Street Chicken and Shrimp a 10/10, with one customer proclaiming that it's "the only thing I eat from [Applebee's]." Customers also recommended upgrades like topping the chicken with a creamy, savory Alfredo sauce or swapping the garlic mashed potatoes for Alfredo noodles to turn your meal into a kind of Cajun pasta.
Applebee's also has a strong drink and dessert game. You can accompany your meal with Applebee's recently debuted gin-based cocktails under the clever name of Still Together Sips. Plus, we think the best menu item at Applebee's is the Triple Chocolate Meltdown. So you should finish your Applebee's experience on a sweet note.