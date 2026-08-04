This Midwest Dairy Queen Is Still Serving Monkey Tails And Other Discontinued Treats
Blizzards are a standard at Dairy Queens throughout the nation, but one location is hanging on to old-school menu items from days past. In Moorhead, Minnesota, the local Dairy Queen still serves up treats like Monkey Tails, a simple combination of frozen bananas dipped in chocolate. And that's only one of the largely-discontinued Dairy Queen menu items available at this store. The franchise also offers crunch-dipped cones, pecan mudslides, chipper sandwiches, and Mr. Malties (frozen chocolate malts served on sticks), among other treats.
Opened in 1949, the Moorhead Dairy Queen is one of the oldest operating Dairy Queens. A still-honored old contract means that some of these retro menu items have remained in the store while more recent corporate decisions have impacted newer locations. This more lenient contract means that the owners at Moorhead have more say over what stays on the menu and what ingredients are sourced. Sundae toppings that are difficult to find at other locations — like marshmallow and cherry –delight visitors, and Buster Bars are made on-site.
History has never tasted so sweet
The Moorhead Dairy Queen is actually the birthplace of the Dilly Bar. Frozen discs of soft serve ice cream have been hand-dipped in-house since the 1950s and have that signature Dairy Queen soft serve curl on the surface. A statue of the world's largest Dilly Bar is proudly displayed outside of the store. And not only is the location dishing out beloved cold treats, but customers craving something savory have Nathan's hot dogs, Polish sausage, and chili cheese dogs to choose from.
Moorhead Dairy Queen is open seasonally, with a run that begins on March 1. With no indoor seating, the walk-up layout is ideal for warm weather, and every summer brings crowds of visitors looking to order retro Dairy Queen sundaes and treats. Daily specials offer incentives for loyal customers to return, like $1 off malts and shakes ordered on Thirsty Thursdays, large sizes sold for medium prices on Whoo Whoo Wednesdays, and $8 meal deals. And for customers looking to stock their freezers with some of these handmade delights, take-home packs offer goodies sold in bulk with as much as a 20% discount. If a trip to Minnesota isn't in the cards, the Dairy Queen ships merch like key chains, bandanas, t-shirts, stuffed animals, and postcards so those looking to support the business can display their nostalgia for the good ol' days from afar.