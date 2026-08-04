This Midwest Dairy Queen Is Still Serving Monkey Tails And Other Discontinued Treats

Blizzards are a standard at Dairy Queens throughout the nation, but one location is hanging on to old-school menu items from days past. In Moorhead, Minnesota, the local Dairy Queen still serves up treats like Monkey Tails, a simple combination of frozen bananas dipped in chocolate. And that's only one of the largely-discontinued Dairy Queen menu items available at this store. The franchise also offers crunch-dipped cones, pecan mudslides, chipper sandwiches, and Mr. Malties (frozen chocolate malts served on sticks), among other treats.

Opened in 1949, the Moorhead Dairy Queen is one of the oldest operating Dairy Queens. A still-honored old contract means that some of these retro menu items have remained in the store while more recent corporate decisions have impacted newer locations. This more lenient contract means that the owners at Moorhead have more say over what stays on the menu and what ingredients are sourced. Sundae toppings that are difficult to find at other locations — like marshmallow and cherry –delight visitors, and Buster Bars are made on-site.