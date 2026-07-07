Here's How To Order A Retro 1960s Sundae At Dairy Queen
Though Dairy Queen has become known for its variety of flavored Blizzards, there were once other unique treats to be found on the menu. And some discontinued Dairy Queen items can still be ordered — if you know how to ask. In the 1950s and 60s, an order known as the Jack and Jill sundae offered vanilla soft-serve ice cream topped with hot fudge and marshmallow topping. The toppings were placed on opposite sides of the cold treat, creating a dessert with visual and flavor contrast. A menu from 1955 showed that a small Jack and Jill sundae could be purchased for a quarter, and a large for 50 cents.
While the uniquely-named sundae was dropped from the menu eventually, some customers continue to request the treat, and in-the-know Dairy Queen employees are happy to oblige. Experienced workers have discovered what a Jack and Jill sundae is, but if an employee isn't familiar with the name, describing the two toppings can help facilitate a quick order. Just ask for a hot fudge sundae with marshmallow topping. The combination of hot fudge and marshmallow in one dish is the perfect balance of hot and cold, fluffy and creamy, and rich yet simple flavors.
Remembering discontinued Dairy Queen menu items
Those who remember the Jack and Jill sundae will be filled with nostalgia upon viewing it, and social media reels are triggering memories. "My grandma always orders a sundae with hot fudge and marshmallow. Makes sense now," wrote one viewer on TikTok. "This order was my childhood, i loveeeeed it," another user recalled. If the sundae does unlock your hidden memories of other DQ treats, you might still be able to get your hands on some of them by getting creative. While not many employees are likely to know what a Peanut Butter Bash is, most locations still have the ingredients to make one; try asking for a Peanut Butter Sundae with hot fudge and chocolate chunks.
A Jack and Jill sundae today will cost you the price of a hot fudge sundae with marshmallow added. Should you want to try to recreate the retro ice cream sundae at home, simply scoop vanilla ice cream into a dish, drizzle hot fudge down one side, and spoon marshmallow fluff onto the other. It is a simple reminder that sometimes the sweetest tastes just need to be remembered.