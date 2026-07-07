Here's How To Order A Retro 1960s Sundae At Dairy Queen

Though Dairy Queen has become known for its variety of flavored Blizzards, there were once other unique treats to be found on the menu. And some discontinued Dairy Queen items can still be ordered — if you know how to ask. In the 1950s and 60s, an order known as the Jack and Jill sundae offered vanilla soft-serve ice cream topped with hot fudge and marshmallow topping. The toppings were placed on opposite sides of the cold treat, creating a dessert with visual and flavor contrast. A menu from 1955 showed that a small Jack and Jill sundae could be purchased for a quarter, and a large for 50 cents.

While the uniquely-named sundae was dropped from the menu eventually, some customers continue to request the treat, and in-the-know Dairy Queen employees are happy to oblige. Experienced workers have discovered what a Jack and Jill sundae is, but if an employee isn't familiar with the name, describing the two toppings can help facilitate a quick order. Just ask for a hot fudge sundae with marshmallow topping. The combination of hot fudge and marshmallow in one dish is the perfect balance of hot and cold, fluffy and creamy, and rich yet simple flavors.