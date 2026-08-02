8 Spots For The Best Ice Cream Cones In Chicago

The Windy City is home to countless grab-and-go food spots, including ones that serve frozen desserts that you can carry in an edible container. As we previously highlighted the best places to get an ice cream cone in New York City, it's now Chicago's turn, and we are giving the city's cold, creamy offerings their due.

I grew up in Chicago, and ice cream was a big part of my childhood. While that most frequently meant store-bought quarts from the family freezer, I did get to occasionally enjoy cones from actual ice cream shops — some of which have rightfully made this list. But rest assured that I looked beyond my rose-colored nostalgia glasses while compiling these picks, as I have had ice cream cones from all of these places recently, as well.

We're only highlighting places to get a cone that are exclusively in Chicago, or at least got their start in the city. These places were chosen because they all serve up fresh, creamy, premium ice creams that include flavors both traditional and unique, as well as offer a mix of classic and unusual topping options. Additionally, the focus here is on places that offer the best ice cream in an actual cone, rather than just any spot that happens to have good ice cream or gelato.