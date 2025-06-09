10 Spots For The Best Ice Cream Cone In NYC
New York City has a lot to offer, from Broadway shows to walks in Central Park. It's a foodie's paradise, too, and one of the most difficult things about planning a trip to the Big Apple is figuring out where you're going to go to grab a bite to eat, and what you're going to have to skip. We've given a lot of great suggestions, from finding the best cheap breakfast spots in NYC to even finding the best hot chocolates, perfect for those wintery days when you need a quick warm-up before you're on to the next thing.
If you're there in the summer, though, we have a whole other group of suggestions for must-try treats: ice cream cones. There are a ton of ice cream places in the city, and plenty that are serving up all kinds of funky flavors. But we wanted to look at places that are doing something fun with the cones themselves. Cones are, after all, often overlooked and boring, but these places prove that they don't have to be.
So, we headed out and found the ice cream places that serve cones that are downright delightful from the first bite of ice cream to the last bite of cone. In addition to sharing a few personal favorites, we also skipped around the city to find the places that hand-dip cones, make them fresh, or serve up flavorful cones that aren't your standard, boring old things. We weren't disappointed!
Taiyaki NYC
Taiyaki NYC is serving up ice cream cones that are so beautiful, it might take you a moment to actually bring yourself to dig in. There are a few different New York City locations — including one in Chinatown, one in Brooklyn, and one in Queens — but there's good news here, too: If you happen to be in Boston, Miami, Toronto, or Cambridge, you'll also be able to stop in for one of these Insta-worthy cones.
And you absolutely should. The name of this chain is a reference to a centuries-old Japanese tradition of serving fish-shaped pastries as a symbol of good fortune and happiness. Each location makes both the small-batch soft serve and those distinctive, beautiful cones in-house, and plenty of customers say that these cones taste as good as they look.
It's no secret that every place needs to stand out from the crowd in order to make it in an environment like New York City, and Taiyaki NYC's cones are letting it do just that. But plenty of customers who have reviewed this place agree with us in saying that it's not just a gimmick, it's a legitimately delicious experience. The red bean paste ice cream gets frequent shout-outs as being a must-try, and so does the matcha, the black sesame swirl, and of course, the fish-shaped cones. They're slightly sweet, slightly warm, and slightly soft, made fresh, and perfect for a hot summer day.
Multiple locations
Big Gay Ice Cream
At the time of this writing, Big Gay Ice Cream has three locations: The Upper East Side, South Street Seaport, and Madison Square Garden. After starting out as a food truck back in 2009, Big Gay Ice Cream has stayed true to its mission of making ice cream fun, and let's be honest here: We could all use a little more fun in our lives.
According to the company, cones are a missed opportunity. All those crevices and pockets that usually signal the end of the ice cream and a dry, crunchy mess are utilized in the best possible way here, filled with sauces like chocolate, caramel, Nutella, and jelly. The inside of the cone is similarly lined before ice cream even comes into the conversation, and several of their menu staples feature a cone filled with dulce de leche. And as far as that ice cream goes, it's traditional, ultra-creamy soft serve that starts with milk from a Pennsylvania dairy farm, and — much of the time — ends up being dipped in candy shells and smothered with toppings.
It's no wonder that this place has a ton of devoted fans and social media accounts that make it clear that customers can expect colorful fun and delicious desserts. The Museum of Ice Cream calls it "a celebration of creativity and inclusivity," and seriously, what more can you ask for?
Multiple locations
Seed + Mill
You definitely don't have to be vegan to appreciate the soft serve at the Chelsea Market's Seed + Mill, but we do appreciate the fact that we can include a vegan-friendly offering on our list. Ice cream is just a small portion of what's on offer here, but the oat milk-based flavors mean that no matter what else you get, you should probably not walk away without trying a cone (or sundae).
Customers rave about the halva crumbles, and if you're wondering what halva is, it's essentially a dessert made of sesame seeds. The tahini soft serve is nestled around halva crumbles and topped with more tahini sauce for a uniquely creamy combination unlike anything you'll get anywhere else. Imagine a deliciously nutty, smooth richness that was pretty much made for ice cream.
Both the tahini and the halva are made fresh onsite, and it's no wonder that many of the customers who visit don't leave without a cone. And those funky-looking waffle cones are unique in their own right, too: They come from The Konery, and this cone company offers flavors like red velvet, dark chocolate, and gingerbread.
(917) 981-1203
409 West 15th St, New York, NY 10011
Stuffed Ice Cream
Stuffed Ice Cream is perhaps most well-known as the home of the Cruff, which is basically an ice cream-filled glazed donut. We're here to talk about ice cream cones, though, and if you've ever looked at an ice cream cone and wished that there was more ice cream involved, this is the place for you.
Here, you can order bouquet cones, gravity-defying creations that aren't just one or two scoops, but seven or 21 scoops. That's a lot of ice cream, and it's good that there's also a ton of flavors on the menu here, too. Go for some classic favorites, or opt for royal milk tea, white chocolate lavender, Thai tea, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, and should you try the durian? Well, that's really a question that only you can answer.
It almost goes without saying that this place is all about creativity, and reviews suggest that customers are extra-thrilled with a staff that's happy to put together any concoction you can dream of. These oversized ice cream cones are perfect for anyone who can never decide on just a few flavors to sample, and if you're wondering exactly how you're going to be balancing this thing, don't worry: You can grab a takeout container for carrying your ice cream ... after your social media-worth snaps, of course.
(646) 412-5801
6805 Bay Parkway, Brooklyn, NY 11204
Ample Hills Creamery
Ample Hills Creamery is another one of our featured shops that has several locations. You can find shops on Vanderbilt Ave., Washington Ave., the Upper East Side, and Astoria, and devoted fans say there are a ton of great go-to options here. Since we're talking about cones, we have to point out that you should definitely give the house-made waffle cones here a try. Chocolate-lovers can go one step further with a chocolate-dipped waffle cone, and if that's not enough chocolate, add scoops of chocolate fudge ice cream, chocolate milk and cookies, or peppermint patty.
There are vegan options here, too, including fudge crackle and mango, and we have to stress that's just what's on the regular menu. Flavors change here often, and at the same time, customers give Ample Hills high praise for offering unique flavors; they also stress that you shouldn't be afraid to ask for a taste. There are a couple that get frequent shout-outs, and although it may have been a happy accident that led to the creation of the St. Louis gooey butter cake, it's no accident that it's a fan favorite flavor here.
When reviews consistently call out the flavorful, delicious cones as often as the ice cream, you know there's a lot of attention being paid to the details. There are also pretzel and cookie cones on offer in addition to the freshly-made waffle cones, and customers suggest that choosing which one you're going to get is important.
Multiple locations
Amorino Gelato
Amorino Gelato is a little different from others on our list for a few reasons, starting with the fact that it's a global brand that first opened in Paris. As the name suggests, it's also serving up gelato, a classic Italian treat that's been popular for a shockingly long time. And yes, the cone in our featured image is characteristic of the brand's serving style, as a spatula replaces the customary scoops and the resulting rose-shaped cones are proof that presentation does matter.
Each of the "petals" can be a different flavor, which makes it perfect for those who think that they never seem to be able to try all the flavors they want. And there are a lot here, including unique tastes like dulce de leche, amarena, and amorino. Reviews from customers suggest that this is the perfect place for feeling like you're creating a work of art — albeit a temporary one — and some even note that the delicate, perfectly crispy cone is the perfect base for these elegant desserts.
Customers also note that if you're in the mood for something small, sweet, and light, a small cone with a handful of different flavors might just hit the spot. Just don't forget to take photos before digging in, and don't forget to opt to add a macaron to the cone, too.
Multiple locations
Soft Swerve
Like the name suggests, Soft Swerve is serving up some unique soft serve options that go well beyond the typical vanilla and chocolate. Regular flavors on the menu include black sesame, ube, hojicha (which is a roasted green tea), Thai tea, and frozen hot chocolate. Flavor availability varies by location, but at each of Soft Swerve's locations, you'll be able to choose between regular cones and waffle cones, as well as red cinnamon and black chocolate waffle cones.
And don't worry — there are plenty of creative hand-scooped ice cream flavors, too, like red bean, ube, matcha, strawberry lychee, and Hong Kong milk tea. Add toppings and drizzles, and it's no wonder that Soft Swerve's social media is filled with photos of impossibly colorful cones.
Plenty of reviews say that the hardest part is deciding what to get, but the good news is that with locations in the Lower East Side, Kips Bay, Chinatown, and Brooklyn as well as Long Island City and Flushing, there are plenty of chances to stop in. Combinations are endless, with customers giving a shout-out to the chocolate cone and ube soft serve combo, as well as a black sesame and matcha swirl on the same chocolate cone. Pro tip: Try the strawberry lychee and that chocolate cone.
Multiple locations
Emack & Bolio's
Head to Emack & Bolio's — which has multiple locations, including Queens and Brooklyn — and you'll need to start by choosing your cone. These aren't any kind of typical waffle cones, as they start out being dipped in chocolate along with goodies like Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal, Rice Krispies, Oreo crumbles, or marshmallows... among many, many other options. There's also shaved coconut and nuts on the menu, and then it's time to choose from an array of flavors that includes plenty of coconut-based vegan options as well as sorbet, sugar-free ice cream, and yogurt.
It makes sense that this place has a ton of fans who say it's one of the best places for a cone, whether you're talking about locations in New York, Massachusetts, or Florida. And it makes sense: The cone itself is a crucial part of the ice cream cone, and it's sad that it's so often overlooked, especially when there are brilliant ways to give it a massive upgrade.
Customers give high praise for the creativity and endless combinations here, with many saving that the cereals, nuts, and chocolate on the cone takes this place from somewhere with great ice cream to stellar ice cream, and as for favorites, some give a shout-out to an Oreo cone with mud pie ice cream, while others say it's the Cookie Crisp cone with cookies and cream ice cream that's a total win.
Multiple locations
Sundaes and Cones
Given that the word is right in the name, it's safe to assume that Sundaes and Cones takes the cones just as seriously as the ice cream. Stop in to this East Village ice cream shop and you'll find homemade waffle cones on offer, and while there's something to be said for the straightforward simplicity of a plain cone, there's also chocolate-coated cones that have been dipped in sprinkles and peanuts.
There are a lot of funky flavors on offer here, too, including things like green tea rose swirl, ginger, lavender, taro, and all of the standard favorites. One of the best things about the cone selection here is that there's no way to go wrong, and the combinations here are almost infinite. Any number of flavors go with a chocolate-and-peanut waffle cone, after all, but pro tip? Try that cone with the chocolate peanut butter ice cream.
Customers also give regular shout-outs to the matcha and Thai tea combination, or pairing the Thai tea with cookie dough ice cream. For anyone who isn't sure about some of the flavors that might not be an everyday find — including the cone — there are plenty of reviews that confirm that those behind the counter are more than happy to hand out samples. Waffle cones, however, are a fan favorite.
(212) 979-9398
95 E 10th St, New York, NY 10003
Malai
While Malai has other locations in Washington, DC and Philadelphia, there's only one in New York City. You'll have to head to Brooklyn to sample the ice cream here, and it's a little different than what you might find elsewhere. With no eggs used in making the ice cream and special attention paid to the process of mixing, it's some of the creamiest around — and customers agree. Countless reviews are also filled with customers who appreciate the South Asian-inspired flavors, including things like masala chai, saffron pistachio, and cherry black cardamom.
But what about the cones? Malai is one of the places you can find cones from The Konery, which makes waffle cones in a variety of unique flavors like pink vanilla, cinnamon brown sugar, lavender, salted blue corn, and toasted coconut.
It's that combination that has a lot of customers raving, with suggestions like pairing rose ice cream with a coconut cone, or a sea salt vanilla ice cream in a pink vanilla or salted bue corn cone. Masala chai ice cream and a coconut cone? That's pretty amazing, too, and it just goes to show that the cone can be much more than just something to hold the ice cream.
(347) 889-5789
268 Smith St, Brooklyn, NY 11231
Methodology
There are a lot of great ice cream places in New York, but we wanted to focus on the ones that focus on the cones. In order to be considered for our list, places needed to not just offer standard ice cream cones with fun and funky flavors, but also needed to go above and beyond.
We only chose places that were doing something unique with the cones, whether that meant making them in-house or offering a variety of flavors. Then, we looked at whether or not customers on review sites, social media, and sites like Reddit were happy with what they'd found there and if they recommended return visits, and added some of our own personal experiences in the city.