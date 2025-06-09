10 Spots For The Best Ice Cream Cone In NYC

New York City has a lot to offer, from Broadway shows to walks in Central Park. It's a foodie's paradise, too, and one of the most difficult things about planning a trip to the Big Apple is figuring out where you're going to go to grab a bite to eat, and what you're going to have to skip. We've given a lot of great suggestions, from finding the best cheap breakfast spots in NYC to even finding the best hot chocolates, perfect for those wintery days when you need a quick warm-up before you're on to the next thing.

If you're there in the summer, though, we have a whole other group of suggestions for must-try treats: ice cream cones. There are a ton of ice cream places in the city, and plenty that are serving up all kinds of funky flavors. But we wanted to look at places that are doing something fun with the cones themselves. Cones are, after all, often overlooked and boring, but these places prove that they don't have to be.

So, we headed out and found the ice cream places that serve cones that are downright delightful from the first bite of ice cream to the last bite of cone. In addition to sharing a few personal favorites, we also skipped around the city to find the places that hand-dip cones, make them fresh, or serve up flavorful cones that aren't your standard, boring old things. We weren't disappointed!