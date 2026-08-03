The Culver's Customer Habit That Leaves Employees 'Screaming Internally'

Besides Culver's famous ButterBurgers and frozen custard, something the restaurant really takes pride in is its hospitality. The chain tries to stay true to its origins as a small-town Wisconsin business, delivering warm service at every location — but that doesn't mean employees will tolerate rude behavior. While some things Culver's employees wish you'd stop doing might be a surprise to you, one of their biggest complaints is simple: Stop leaving trays, garbage, half-eaten food, and other messes behind at your table.

Now, it's quite rude not to clean up after yourself at any fast food dining establishment, but this issue seems to plague Culver's so often that countless employees name it as a pet peeve. These workers aren't just talking about a stray burger wrapper or empty cups, either. One employee on Reddit described the worst tables as the ones that are left sticky with ice cream melted and food pieces everywhere, causing them to "scream internally every time." That gives a whole new meaning to "we all scream for ice cream."

Social media is rife with other posts complaining about garbage-strewn tables and other messes at Culver's, not only from employees but from customers, too. It's pretty obvious why the staff would be annoyed that careless customers are creating extra work for them. As one Redditor put it, "We are not maids. We do not want to touch your half-eaten food ..." But leaving messes around a restaurant can cause problems with workflow or even the health of other diners, especially the most egregious examples witnessed by Culver's staff.