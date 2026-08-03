Why Some Of Cookware's Biggest Names Took Caraway To Court

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The Caraway cookware brand was introduced in 2019 as an alternative to Teflon pots and pans. Its founder, Jordan Nathan, said that he was inspired to design healthy nonstick cookware after leaving a PTFE pan on the burner too long and developing symptoms associated with Teflon flu, a temporary respiratory condition caused by inhaling toxic polymer chemicals typically used in nonstick products. Ceramic Caraway products were marketed as a health-conscious, non-toxic alternative to traditional nonstick cookware, which the company claimed contained dangerous forever chemicals that could pose health risks. These claims are now the subject of a federal lawsuit.

The lawsuit against Caraway was filed in February 2026 by two cookware companies: Groupe SEB and Meyer Corporation, the manufacturers of some of the best cookware brands on the market, including All-Clad, Anolon, Circulon, Farberware, Hestan, and T-fal. According to Fortune, it alleges that Caraway's advertising unfairly maligns the reputation of nonstick manufacturers by stating that its products are toxic and harmful. As a result, the suit claims that company aims to increase its sales by sparking fear in consumers through false advertising, and that it's hurting competitors' bottom line.

PTFE, the nonstick chemical coating that many know for its use in Teflon-brand products, can contain PFOA and other PFAS. Teflon is not necessarily dangerous or toxic when pans are used and maintained properly. However, consumers may not realize when they're misusing pots and pans. When cookware is heated to temperatures over 570 degrees Fahrenheit, it may begin to degrade and release dangerous fumes. Repeated or prolonged exposure can cause Teflon flu.