'Stunning, Slick, And Easy To Clean' — People Say This Expensive Ceramic Bakeware Set On Amazon Is Worth The Cost

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Finding a great ceramic bakeware set can be daunting, but Amazon reviews can provide some guidance. There are an overwhelming number of bakeware choices, with hundreds of options when you consider both major cookware brands and materials, so seeing who tops the charts among other bakers is one of the few ways to narrow things down. And if you've settled on ceramic as your ideal, Caraway's Nonstick Ceramic Bakeware Set stands out on the e-commerce platform.

Caraway is a relatively new brand that first released its line of nonstick pans in 2019, but it has rapidly expanded to offer a wider variety of products since then. Its line is the highest reviewed ceramic bakeware set, with over 100 reviews on Amazon. The titles of customers' reviews alone tell the story, with labels like "High Quality, Beautiful, Truly Nonstick Bakeware," and "A must for every kitchen."

The price for a Caraway set might be intimidating, with the most comprehensive 11-piece bakeware collection normally going for around $600, but many reviewers say it's worth the cost. They're particularly effusive about the nonstick properties of its chemical-free ceramic coating. One review states, "Food slides right off, cleaning takes seconds, and heat distributes beautifully without hot spots," while another raves, "I just cannot believe how easy these are to clean; even burned-on cheese practically slid off of the surface!" There is also lots of love for Caraway's simple yet stylish design. One review that calls the set "Stunning, Slick, and Easy to Clean," also notes that "the dimensions are incredibly generous."