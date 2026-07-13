'Stunning, Slick, And Easy To Clean' — People Say This Expensive Ceramic Bakeware Set On Amazon Is Worth The Cost
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Finding a great ceramic bakeware set can be daunting, but Amazon reviews can provide some guidance. There are an overwhelming number of bakeware choices, with hundreds of options when you consider both major cookware brands and materials, so seeing who tops the charts among other bakers is one of the few ways to narrow things down. And if you've settled on ceramic as your ideal, Caraway's Nonstick Ceramic Bakeware Set stands out on the e-commerce platform.
Caraway is a relatively new brand that first released its line of nonstick pans in 2019, but it has rapidly expanded to offer a wider variety of products since then. Its line is the highest reviewed ceramic bakeware set, with over 100 reviews on Amazon. The titles of customers' reviews alone tell the story, with labels like "High Quality, Beautiful, Truly Nonstick Bakeware," and "A must for every kitchen."
The price for a Caraway set might be intimidating, with the most comprehensive 11-piece bakeware collection normally going for around $600, but many reviewers say it's worth the cost. They're particularly effusive about the nonstick properties of its chemical-free ceramic coating. One review states, "Food slides right off, cleaning takes seconds, and heat distributes beautifully without hot spots," while another raves, "I just cannot believe how easy these are to clean; even burned-on cheese practically slid off of the surface!" There is also lots of love for Caraway's simple yet stylish design. One review that calls the set "Stunning, Slick, and Easy to Clean," also notes that "the dimensions are incredibly generous."
Caraway's 11-piece ceramic nonstick bakeware set is a pricy option that customers would be willing to shell out for again
If you don't fully trust Amazon reviews, know that professional reviewers are often just as glowing about Caraway's ceramic bakeware, but they do offer a few more words of caution. Like Amazon customers, most rave about the pans' performance, noting even heat distribution thanks to the pans' aluminized steel. Reviewers also praise their heftiness and durability.
The biggest downside of Caraway's ceramic bakeware is the care it requires, as there are plenty of ways to mess up the nonstick coating. They should not be washed in the dishwasher; ceramic pans should only be cleaned by hand, and you should avoid using metal utensils that can scratch the surface. You should also stick with using cooking fats like butter to maintain the nonstick surface longer, and avoid sudden temperature changes like cleaning the pans when they are too hot, as shocks can crack the surface. For the high price you're paying, it can be challenging when there are so many ways to mess up your pans.
The few critical reviews on Amazon agree. One claims, "The coating damages under regular and careful use and the paint on the pans knocks off in regular use," while another person writes, "The nonstick coating is not durable, after 1.5 years, the coating started to flake off." So, be wary. These pans perform well but may not last as long as you'd like, given how expensive they are.